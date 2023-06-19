10 Movies to Stream in Honor of Juneteenth

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Black Independence Day, or Cel-Liberation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19 in the United States. So we’ve rounded up the ten best films to watch that thoroughly highlight the black experience. Talents include Spike Lee, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Chadwick Boseman, Shameik Moore, Denzel Washington, Danny Glover, and many more.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and marks the day when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and announced that all slaves were free. This announcement occurred more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday holds significant historical and cultural importance as it represents the final realization of freedom for enslaved individuals in the United States.

Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the struggles and resilience of African Americans throughout history. It is a time for reflection, education, and celebration of Black heritage, achievements, and contributions to society.

Over the years, it has also become an opportunity to engage in discussions about racial equality, social justice, and ongoing efforts to combat systemic racism. Here are a few of the many excellent films and documentaries worth checking out in honor of Juneteenth.