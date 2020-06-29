Where Are JoJo Fletcher’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner & Runners-Up Now?

Zoe Jewell
Comments
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Bachelorette
ABC/Rick Rowell

JoJo Fletcher was left heartbroken after she finished as the runner-up on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, but she found her happy ending with Jordan Rodgers on The Bachelorette Season 12.

The June 29 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever documents the couple’s adorable love story, and is sure to remind us of all the hilarious characters who tried to win the Dallas native’s heart.

Where Are Ben Higgins' 'Bachelor' Winner & Runners-Up Now?
Related

Where Are Ben Higgins' 'Bachelor' Winner & Runners-Up Now?

From runner-up Robby Hayes to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, click through the gallery above to see what the popular contestants from JoJo’s season have been up to in recent years! 

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Jordan Rodgers
Instagram

Jordan Rodgers

Jordan and JoJo moved to Dallas, Texas together following their engagement and the couple is still happily together. They were supposed to get married on June 13, but they were forced to push back their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Jordan works on the TV show Cash Pad with JoJo — where they flip houses in the Dallas area — the 31-year-old is also a sports commentator on the SEC Network.

bachelorette robby hayes
Instagram

Robby Hayes

Robby has had quite a career on television following his time on The Bachelorette. Robby appeared in the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise where he started dating Amanda Stanton, but the couple didn’t last. He then came back for Season 5 of BIP a year later but didn’t stay very long. The former swimmer has also appeared on episodes of Vanderpump Rules and he’s going to be in Season 3 of Siesta Key.

bachelorette chase mcnary
Instagram

Chase McNary

After his time on The Bachelorette, Chase decided to go over to MTV and be on a couple of their shows. He has since appeared in both Ex on The Beach and The Challenge, but he recently returned to Bachelor Nation and was a part of the Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise cast. Chase currently lives in Denver, Colorado, where he also opened a bar called Revel Social, and has been dating his girlfriend, Ellie White, for a few months.

bachelorette luke pell
Instagram

Luke Pell

Luke thought he was going to be the next Bachelor after finishing fourth on JoJo’s season, but the gig went to Nick Viall instead. Luke then appeared on the first and only season of The Bachelor Winter Games and dated Stassi Yaramchuk, but the couple split following filming. Luke, who is also a singer-songwriter, was dating Amanda Mertz, but it’s unclear if the couple is still together.

bachelorette derek peth
Instagram

Derek Peth

Following his stint on The Bachelorette, Derek went on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and fell in love with Taylor Nolan. The couple got engaged during the season finale, but they ended up calling off their engagement about a year later. Derek then went back on Season 6 of BIP, and though he had an initial connection with Demi Burnett, she ended up picking someone else over him. However, Derek is currently in a relationship with model Saffron Vadher.

bachelorette wells adams
Instagram

Wells Adams

Wells has made quite the career for himself within Bachelor Nation considering he didn’t get all that far on JoJo’s season. Wells went on to appear in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, but he didn’t find a lasting connection. Wells has returned to BIP for Season 4, 5, and 6, but as the bartender. He began dating actress Sarah Hyland in 2017 and the pair got engaged in 2019. Wells still works as a radio DJ and he also has a podcast called Your Favorite Things with his friend Brandi Cyrus. 

bachelorette evan bass
Instagram

Evan Bass

Evan found love on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise with Carly Waddell. The couple got married the following year, in 2017, and they have two children together — 2-year-old daughter Bella and 7-month-old son Charlie. They live in Nashville together, along with Evan’s three older sons from a previous relationship.

bachelorette chad johnson
Instagram

Chad Johnson

Chad made quite a name for himself on JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette, so it came as no surprise to anyone when he appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. He was then cast on the E! reality show Famously Single in 2017, Season 20 of Celebrity Big Brother UK, and Ex on the Beach.  

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!

The Bachelorette

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Trying to Get on Show for 28 Years
Billy Gardell as Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in 'Bob Hearts Abishola' finale
2
Farewell to ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finales, ‘Voice’ Goes Live, an Otter-Ly Irresistible Love Story
Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons in 'Young Sheldon'
3
Sheldon & Amy Together Again! See Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik in ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver on Shark Tank
4
‘Shark Tank’ Fans Slam Show for Allowing Maria Shriver & Patrick Schwarzenegger to Compete
'NCIS: Hawai'i'; 'Blue Bloods'; 'Station 19'
5
8 Most Painful TV Cancellations of 2024