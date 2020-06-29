Where Are JoJo Fletcher’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner & Runners-Up Now?

JoJo Fletcher was left heartbroken after she finished as the runner-up on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, but she found her happy ending with Jordan Rodgers on The Bachelorette Season 12.

The June 29 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever documents the couple’s adorable love story, and is sure to remind us of all the hilarious characters who tried to win the Dallas native’s heart.

From runner-up Robby Hayes to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, click through the gallery above to see what the popular contestants from JoJo’s season have been up to in recent years!

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC