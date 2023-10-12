What’s in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer’s Queue? ‘The Bear,’ ‘Quarterback’ & More

TV Insider Staff
Jesse Palmer on 'The Golden Bachelor'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

From the football field to ESPN to Food Network and now on to Bachelor Nation, Jesse Palmer is a man in motion. He can currently be seen hosting the new series The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise (ABC and Hulu), featuring contestants looking for love in their golden years. What does the former New York Giants quarterback like to watch during his time-outs? He gave us the play-by-play.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider magazine‘s October issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Gaia Weiss in 'La Revolution'
Netflix

La Révolution, Netflix

“I’m a big history buff, specifically the late 1700s, the time of the French Revolution. One of my favorite French movies is Le Pacte des Loups starring Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci. La Révolution [with Gaia Weiss, above] has similar themes of secret societies, sorcery and betrayal that kept me on the edge of my seat.”

Patrick Mahomes
Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Quarterback, Netflix

“QB is the hardest position in team sports. When you watch QBs get hit over and over again, you ask yourself, ‘Who would ever want to do this?!’ These guys [including Patrick Mahomes, above] are absolute gladiators.”

Salvator Mundi - 'The Lost Leonardo'
Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Lost Leonardo, Rent on Amazon

“I was amazed to see the politics at play between France and Saudi Arabia in relation to the painting and its authenticity. Some of the most powerful people in the world are central figures in this story!”

Tim Tebow in 'Untold Swamp Kings'
Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Untold: Swamp Kings, Netflix

“Having been a Gator QB myself, I think the doc does a great job of demonstrating the immense pressure and expectation in Gainesville [Florida] to win and win championships. Few college football fanbases demand success as much as Gator Nation.”

Stanley Tucci in 'Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy'
Matt Holyoak/CNN

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Max

“I’ve been to Italy several times, but my wife and I now want to visit Bologna and Sicily! I’m drooling thinking about the tagliatelle with ragù.”

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in 'The Bear'
Courtesy of FX

The Bear, Hulu

“I loved Carmy [Jeremy Allen White] bringing Sydney [Ayo Edebiri, above] back on board as [head] chef. This season really focused on the relationships forged in the kitchen. There is a feeling of unity and family and making the restaurant their own shared experience and what they want it to be.”

