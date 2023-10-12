What’s in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer’s Queue? ‘The Bear,’ ‘Quarterback’ & More

From the football field to ESPN to Food Network and now on to Bachelor Nation, Jesse Palmer is a man in motion. He can currently be seen hosting the new series The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise (ABC and Hulu), featuring contestants looking for love in their golden years. What does the former New York Giants quarterback like to watch during his time-outs? He gave us the play-by-play.

