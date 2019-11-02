‘His Dark Materials’: Sneak Peek at the Fantasy Series Based on the Bestseller (PHOTOS)

Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
James McAvoy in His Dark Materials
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
Courtesy of HBO
1 of

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, His Darkest Materials premieres Monday, November 4 on HBO.

The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

'His Dark Materials': Meet the Humans & Daemons of HBO's Epic Fantasy (PHOTOS)
Other series regulars include: Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Anne-Marie Duff, Will Keen, and Ariyon Bakare.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the new series!

His Dark Materials, Series Premiere, Monday, November 4, 9/8c, HBO

His Dark Materials

Dafne Keen

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ruth Wilson

