‘His Dark Materials’: Sneak Peek at the Fantasy Series Based on the Bestseller (PHOTOS)
1 of
Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, His Darkest Materials premieres Monday, November 4 on HBO.
The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.
Other series regulars include: Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Anne-Marie Duff, Will Keen, and Ariyon Bakare.
His Dark Materials, Series Premiere, Monday, November 4, 9/8c, HBO
His Dark Materials, Series Premiere, Monday, November 4, 9/8c, HBO
