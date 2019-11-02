‘His Dark Materials’: Sneak Peek at the Fantasy Series Based on the Bestseller (PHOTOS)

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, His Darkest Materials premieres Monday, November 4 on HBO.

The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

Other series regulars include: Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson, Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Anne-Marie Duff, Will Keen, and Ariyon Bakare.

