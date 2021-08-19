‘Hightown’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Starz — Get Your First Look (PHOTOS)

It’s time to head back to the gritty side of P-Town as the second season of Hightown is just around the corner. On August 19, Starz announced during the TCA 2021 summer press tour that Season 2 of the hit crime drama will premiere on October 17, and released new first-look images hinting at what’s to come.

The new episodes will also feature series star Monica Raymund‘s Hightown directorial debut. The Chicago Fire alum shared her excitement over taking on the new role following the TCA announcement. “Taking the lead means acting from a place of hope and not from fear, and encouraging people around me to grant us the permission to tell our stories. We’re not apologizing for the space that we’re taking up. We’re here because we’re worthy of it,” she said.

Raymund also emphasized the importance of Latinx and Queer representation, and in providing a female perspective in a crime drama, a traditionally male-dominated genre, “I think Starz is changing the world. Starz has made a commitment to be a leader in terms of changing the landscape by committing to telling stories that represent marginalized communities.”

The edgy series focuses on Raymund’s Jackie Quinones, a cop with baggage who finds herself investigating a crime wave of deadly carfentanyl in cape Cod. “Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior,” reads the Starz synopsis.

Luis Guzmán will guest star in Season 2 as Jackie’s cousin Jorge. With James Badge Dale’s officer Ray Abruzzo off the police force, Jackie will find a new partner in Tonya Glanz’s Leslie. The series also stars Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. Along with Guzmán, Jona Xiao, Carlos Gómez, Mark Boone Junior, Cecil Blutcher, and Crystal Lee Brown will also guest star.

“Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.”

Series creator Rebecca Cutter will also make her television directing debut this season. Cutter also serves as an executive producer alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz.

Hightown, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, STARZ