Inside the Homes of Christina Haack, the Property Brothers & More HGTV Stars

We’ve seen the incredible designs they’ve crafted for clients, but where do the HGTV stars call home? Over the years, we’ve gotten glimpses of these TV personalities’ personal palaces, sometimes even through HGTV shows.

In the third season of Christina on the Coast, for example, Christina Haack showed off the Tennessee vacation home she purchased earlier this year, not long before she listed the California property you see below.

Scroll down for details on those digs and the other homes of HGTV faves.

Drew and Jonathan Scott's home
Mary Lu Tuthill, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury on Facebook

Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Brentwood estate

In July 2020, Variety reported that the Property Brothers stars and siblings bought a $9.5 million estate in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The property features a 6,383-square-foot 1930 mansion with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Christina Haack's home
Apex Visions on Instagram

Christina Haack’s Newport Beach domicile

When the Christina on the Coast star was still married to Ant Anstead, the couple lived with their children in a 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house in Newport, California—a home Haack once described to People as a “Bohemian modern farmhouse.” She put the house on the market this April for $6 million, the magazine reported.

Tarek El Moussa's home
Tarek El Moussa on Instagram

Tarek El Moussa’s Costa Mesa digs

Coincidentally, Haack’s first ex-husband — who hosts Flipping 101 on HGTV — also picked up a modern farmhouse, his located in Costa Mesa, California. He purchased the house in February 2018, shelling out $2.28 million for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property, according to The Orange County Register. “I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one!” he wrote on Instagram the following month. “Within hours, I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal.”

Hilary Farr's home
NBC

Hilary Farr’s Toronto cottage

In July 2020, Love it or List It star Hilary Farr gave Today With Hoda & Jenna a tour of the Toronto cottage she has called home for a decade and a half. The residence has three bedrooms and two baths, per Home in Canada. “It’s a relatively small home, but this gives me what I need, which is connections, sightlines, a big party — remember those?” she said during the tour.

David Bromstad's home
HGTV

David Bromstad’s Orlando dream home

This July, My Lottery Dream Home host David Bromstad took viewers on his own home-buying journey in HGTV’s David’s Dream Home special. He settled on a 5-bed, 4-bath Tudor-style house in Orlando, Florida. “It’s such a special and unique place, and every time people come in, the vibe here is so cool and chill,” he told HGTV. “It’s a great entertainer’s home, and I love to entertain, and I love to have people over, and the backyard is fantastic.”

Alison Victoria's home
House Beautiful on YouTube

Alison Victoria’s Chicago brownstone

The Windy City Rehab star listed this five-bed, five-bath, 5,025-square-foot house in Chicago for $2.2 million in May. As she explained to House Beautiful in 2019, her decor selections drew from the City of Lights. “Paris, in general, has inspired me in all of my designs,” she said.

Scott McGillivray's home
Scott McGillivray on Facebook

Scott McGillivray’s Canadian forever home

The Vacation House Rules star chronicled his family’s home renovation process in the HGTV Canada series Moving the McGillivrays, showing off their new “forever home” in an undisclosed location in Canada. According to a blog post by interior design firm Jane Lockhart Design, the house features an Old Hollywood-esque great room leading out to a loggia, a bathroom with a 10-foot vanity, and even a craft room with 9-foot cabinets.

