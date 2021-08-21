Inside the Homes of Christina Haack, the Property Brothers & More HGTV Stars

We’ve seen the incredible designs they’ve crafted for clients, but where do the HGTV stars call home? Over the years, we’ve gotten glimpses of these TV personalities’ personal palaces, sometimes even through HGTV shows.

In the third season of Christina on the Coast, for example, Christina Haack showed off the Tennessee vacation home she purchased earlier this year, not long before she listed the California property you see below.

Scroll down for details on those digs and the other homes of HGTV faves.