7 Things to Know Before ‘Hawkeye’ Premieres on Disney+

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are dropping November 24 — just in time for Thanksgiving! — on Disney+, with Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton. Starring alongside Renner is Hailee Steinfeld, who is bringing a new character to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kate Bishop.

The show will feature a beloved dynamic from the comics, with mentor Clint passing the Hawkeye mantle to young hopeful Kate. In post-blip New York City, the two must work together to defeat enemies from Clint’s past in order for him to make it home on time to spend Christmas with his family.

But because we know that the MCU is huge — and ever-expanding — we’re here to help you prepare for the latest Marvel show on Disney+. Scroll down to read everything you should know before watching the new series.

Hawkeye, Wednesday, November 24, Disney+