7 Things to Know Before ‘Hawkeye’ Premieres on Disney+

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are dropping November 24 — just in time for Thanksgiving! — on Disney+, with Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton. Starring alongside Renner is Hailee Steinfeld, who is bringing a new character to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kate Bishop.

The show will feature a beloved dynamic from the comics, with mentor Clint passing the Hawkeye mantle to young hopeful Kate. In post-blip New York City, the two must work together to defeat enemies from Clint’s past in order for him to make it home on time to spend Christmas with his family.

But because we know that the MCU is huge — and ever-expanding — we’re here to help you prepare for the latest Marvel show on Disney+. Scroll down to read everything you should know before watching the new series.

Natasha's Sacrifice

In order for Clint and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) to acquire the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame, one of them had to make the ultimate sacrifice. Both fought to be the one who gave up their life, and the battle resulted in Natasha’s death. Likely Clint is still heavily grieving this loss of his best friend while also dealing with survivor’s guilt. After all, he admitted to the rest of the Avengers that he thought it should’ve been him. Hopefully Clint will be able to find closure in this new series.

Who is Kate Bishop?

Kate Bishop, self-proclaimed “world’s greatest archer,” is making her debut in Hawkeye. The 22-year-old is a massive fan of the titular character and wants to use her archery skills to become a hero worthy enough for the Avengers. In the comics, Clint is Kate’s role model and she even takes on the Hawkeye mantle in his honor after his death. Whether or not Clint will die in the new series still remains to be seen, but it does look as though Clint will be serving as a mentor for Kate and likely will eventually pass on the torch of his legacy.

Clint’s Time as Ronin

Clint has yet to face his past as Ronin on screen, so it’s likely he’ll be fighting some inner demons in Hawkeye. If his previous targets know his identity, it’s possible they could pose a new threat.

Also in the trailer, Kate is seen wearing an outfit similar to Ronin’s that could allow her to be easily mistaken for him. With someone from Ronin’s past potentially on the hunt for revenge, this could put not only Clint but Kate in danger as well.

Yelena Belova Out for Revenge

In the post-credits scene of Black Widow, Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives Yelena (Florence Pugh) her next target and says he (Clint) is to blame for Natasha’s death. Yelena likely doesn’t know that Clint tried his best to be the sacrifice on Vormir, and with Florence Pugh officially confirmed to appear in the new Disney+ she’ll likely be hunting down Clint.

Hawkeye's at the Edge of Retirement

Phase 4 of the MCU appears to be saying goodbye to the original six members of the Avengers. With half the team having already taken their leave (through death or old age), it’s expected that the remaining three Avengers will soon follow. Hawkeye already retired once before, though he was dragged back into action in the Avengers’ second attempt to defeat Thanos. With his wife and children back from being dusted, it’s expected that Hawkeye will finally retire — this time for good.

Who is Lucky?

One character many fans are excited to see in Hawkeye is Lucky the dog. In the comics, one-eyed Lucky doesn’t have any special powers, but he does help both Clint and Kate through some tough times. The trailer gave us a quick glimpse at a golden retriever with one eye, so it’s almost certain Lucky will be a recurring face on the show. With Lucky such a beloved character, it’s hard to imagine the new series wouldn’t heavily feature him.

Valentina's Intentions

Not much is known about Valentina’s intentions, but it’s clear she’s going after some powerful recruits. If fan theories are correct, she is working towards building the Dark Avengers. In the comics, they were an imposter group made up of the worst villains who masqueraded as the iconic superheroes. With John Walker (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Wyatt Russell) and Yelena Belova already on her list, it wouldn’t be a stretch to guess her next target will be Kate Bishop. Hawkeye could feature Valentina offering the young archer a place on the new team.

