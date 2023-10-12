‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Chucky’ & More Must-See Halloween Episodes

You know what’s really scary? Not knowing what to watch next! Fear not because we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down for a peek at some of the must-see Halloween episodes airing on TV this season.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger in costume on 'The Masked Singer'
FOX

The Masked Singer

It’s no shock that the over-the-top competition featuring mystery celebrities in masks and elaborate costumes would go all out for Halloween. The Masked Singer’s gregarious panelists — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — get into the spirit with Harry Potter week, dressing up as characters from the magical franchise. “We were allowed to choose who we wanted to be,” says McCarthy, who donned the most detailed costume as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Her fellow judges picked brainy Hermione Granger (Scherzinger), stern Severus Snape (Jeong), and wizard Sirius Black (Thicke). But McCarthy, with three hours in hair and makeup, made a jaw-dropping headmaster. “People were so blown away by my face, they didn’t know how to talk to me,” she says, laughing. Thicke admits: “She scared me in the parking lot.”

Over on the stage, Season 10’s remaining players lean into the sinister holiday. One contestant sings “Love Potion No. 9,” and Season 2 Flamingo Adrienne Bailon-Houghton returns for a performance of “I Put a Spell on You” that McCarthy calls “haunting and breathtaking all at once.” Sounds frightfully fun! —Jim Halterman Wednesday, October 25, 8/7c, Fox

Carina Battrick, Chucky, Kenan Thompson in 'Chucky'
SYFY

Chucky

Despite several tragedies that struck 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the fiendish Season 3, President Collins (Devon Sawa) and the first lady (Lara Jean Chorostecki) go ahead with a lavish costume ball in memory of their late son. On the guest list are teens Jake, Devon, and Lexy (Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind), who have figured out that evil Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is posing as the toy of the first family’s youngest child (Callum Vinson). “They’re determined to stop him from doing further harm,” says exec producer Alex Hedlund. But Chucky is hip to their act and springs a surprise on the revelers that gives “lights out” a bloody new meaning. —Damian Holbrook Wednesday, October 25, 9/8c, Syfy/USA

The Simpsons
FOX

The Simpsons

The long-running comedy is keeping things interesting for its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode. Last season, we were treated to an anime-style tale. This fall, the show boots into the world of NFTs (online tokens) when mischievous son Bart Simpson (voiced by Nancy Cartwright) gets trapped in a digital landscape (which looks like the train from Snowpiercer). Determined mom Marge (Julie Kavner) must rescue him. “It couldn’t look just like the regular Simpsons,” teases director Rob Oliver. But we’re most looking forward to seeing belching dad Homer (Dan Castellaneta) in a story inspired by 1995 thriller Outbreak. Homer eats a radioactive doughnut that changes his DNA and causes him to burp toxic clouds. He infects others, mutating them into…Homer! Says Oliver: “It is so funny to see all these characters transformed into Homers.” — Emily Aslanian Sunday, November 5, 8/7c, Fox

Kim Kardashian-'American Horror Story'
Eric Liebowitz/FX

American Horror Stories

First, we got more American Horror Story. That horror show wraps up the first half of its Delicate 12th season with Kim Kardashian (above) on October 18. But don’t worry, because four hair-raising new tales from anthology spinoff Stories are coming. The terrors on tap: An eerie online friendship takes a dark turn; a woman is stalked by the scariest smart-home device ever; a devilish dating app does users dirty; and, in the hour titled “Tapeworm,” a model has an insatiable craving for fame. Better eat the Halloween candy before watching that one! —DH Thursday, October 26, Hulu

Kevin O'Leary as dracula in 'Shark Tank'
ABC/Christopher Willard

Shark Tank

If you’re going to scream, scream big. The Tank makes a monster move with its first-ever Shark-O-Ween. Horror movie mogul Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse, joins the panel as a guest judge to hear entrepreneurs’ spine-tingling business ideas. Even the CEO of blockbuster scares like Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Get Out got spooked. “You better believe I got chills during some of the pitches,” says Blum, a fan of the show who approached producers about appearing on it. Blum also had insight into what makes a great product idea: “Keep it basic.” He continues: “The best horror ideas come from ordinary scenarios because it’s easy to think, ‘That could happen to me—and that could be terrifying.’” —Kate Hahn Friday, October 27, 8/7c, ABC

Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots on Dancing With The Stars
Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars

They might not be doing the monster mash, but the competing couples do get extra creative for this creepy annual episode, falling on Halloween this year. In past seasons, duos have dressed as Pennywise and Georgie from It to perform a jazz routine (reality star JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy) or as Saw’s deadly dummy Jigsaw (The Talk’s Amanda Kloots) and a terrified victim (pro Alan Bersten) for an Argentine tango.  Tuesday, October 31, 8/7c, ABC

