‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Chucky’ & More Must-See Halloween Episodes

FOX

It’s no shock that the over-the-top competition featuring mystery celebrities in masks and elaborate costumes would go all out for Halloween. The Masked Singer’s gregarious panelists — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — get into the spirit with Harry Potter week, dressing up as characters from the magical franchise. “We were allowed to choose who we wanted to be,” says McCarthy, who donned the most detailed costume as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Her fellow judges picked brainy Hermione Granger (Scherzinger), stern Severus Snape (Jeong), and wizard Sirius Black (Thicke). But McCarthy, with three hours in hair and makeup, made a jaw-dropping headmaster. “People were so blown away by my face, they didn’t know how to talk to me,” she says, laughing. Thicke admits: “She scared me in the parking lot.”

Over on the stage, Season 10’s remaining players lean into the sinister holiday. One contestant sings “Love Potion No. 9,” and Season 2 Flamingo Adrienne Bailon-Houghton returns for a performance of “I Put a Spell on You” that McCarthy calls “haunting and breathtaking all at once.” Sounds frightfully fun! —Jim Halterman Wednesday, October 25, 8/7c, Fox