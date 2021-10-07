‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: Will Arnett & Taraji P. Henson Join Gonzo & Pepe (VIDEO)

What better way to find out what to expect from Disney+’s Muppets Haunted Mansion than straight from the characters right at the heart of it? The Great Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn preview the special (out on Friday, October 8) in TV Insider’s very cute and fun exclusive video.

“Muppets Haunted Mansion is the story of the greatest challenge of my entire career,” Gonzo says. “It’s a journey of total terror but with lots of laughs, guest stars, and music.”

Pepe adds, “It’s a scary, funny story, but it teaches the important life lesson: Never, ever go to a Halloween party with Gonzo.”

Expect to see entertaining appearances by Will Arnett (as the mysterious host of Gonzo’s journey) and Taraji P. Henson (“She cannot resist me, but who can blame her?” Pepe says) and others, as well as lots of cameos, and, of course, all the Muppets “but in ways that you’ve never seen them before,” Gonzo teases.

Watch the video above for more from Gonzo and Pepe, some clips from the special, some of the cameos to watch for, and more.

In Muppets Haunted Mansion, Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life on Halloween night: spending the night in the most grim grinning place on Earth, The Haunted Mansion. The special is inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions across the world and includes hidden easter eggs for fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props to help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience.

The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special also features three new original songs (“Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”), a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. It was executive produced by Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter and directed by Kirk R. Thatcher.

Muppets Haunted Mansion, Premiere, Friday, October 8, Disney+