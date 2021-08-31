‘Guilty Party’: Kate Beckinsale Is a Journalist on a Mission in First Look at Murder Dramedy (PHOTOS)

Get ready for your new crime dramedy obsession! On August 31, Paramount+ revealed its first look at upcoming series Guilty Party, featuring Kate Beckinsale at the helm.

Beckinsale stars as Beth Burgess, a journalist looking to salvage her career by proving the innocence of Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), a young mother serving life in prison for the murder of her husband. Toni maintains that she did not commit the crime, and Beth will do all that she can to uncover the truth.

“In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past,” reads the show’s description.

The 10-episode series also stars Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere), Laurie Davidson (The Good Liar), Andre Hyland (The Death of Dick Long), Tiya Sircar (Good Sam), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria). Show creator Rebecca Addelman (Dead to Me) will serve as an executive producer alongside Beckinsale, director Trent O’Donnell, Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, and Mike Farah, with co-producers Becca Kinskey and Whitney Hodack.

Below, check out the first look images from the upcoming series!

Guilty Party, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 14, Paramount+

Beth (Kate Beckinsale)

Toni (Jules Latimer)

Beth & Wyatt (Andre Hyland)

Beth & Toni

Beth & Marco (Geoff Stults)

