What We’ll Miss About Zoey & Her Friends on ‘grown-ish’

Grown-ish is back for a fifth season, but this time around, there have been some changes. Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Aaron (Trevor Jackson), and Doug (Diggy Simmons) are still in the picture, while others are no longer there. (They have graduated and gone their separate ways.) But what does that mean for the Freeform series and the dynamics we were so used to for four seasons?

Junior (Marcus Scribner), Zoey’s younger brother, and his crew will be stepping in. This, however, doesn’t mean that we’re going to have to miss Zoey because she seems to be missing her Cal U days already. They might even interact more than expected, as the two siblings attended Doug’s white party in the first episode of the season. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re going to see Junior in some interesting situations pretty quickly, even ones Zoey will, unfortunately, be walking into.

But for now, reminisce about Zoey’s group and their unique but strong bond below. Hopefully, we’ll quickly see Junior’s friends replicate some of what we’re for sure going to be missing.

