10 Longest-Serving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars — Bokhee Included!

Grey’s Anatomy has been on TV for so long that even an actor who made her first appearance in Season 9, Camilla Luddington, has already been on the show for more than 250 episodes now. And Bokhee An, the fan-favorite background player who turned her real-life nursing job into a fictional one, has appeared in even more!

Meanwhile, now that Ellen Pompeo has taken a step back from regular appearances, her episode count has been surpassed by two other Grey’s Anatomy OGs.

Ahead of the ABC drama’s return on March 14, scroll down to see the Grey’s stars who currently have the highest episode tallies, according to IMDb.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 9/8c, ABC