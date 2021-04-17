‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Sarah Drew Shares First Look at April Kepner’s Return (PHOTO)

April Kepner is heading back to Grey Sloan Memorial — and now we’re finding out when.. and getting a first look!

Sarah Drew took to Twitter on Friday night to share some long-awaited details about her character’s Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 return, as well as the first photo of April’s appearance on the upcoming episode.

“We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC!” the actress tweeted on Friday.

Though we don’t the circumstances around her reappearance just yet, the photo does give a hint that it has something to do with her ex (and the father of her child) Jackson (Jesse Williams), with whom she’s sitting.

We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC! ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/1JEa7iCRnD — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) April 16, 2021

This will be Drew’s first time back as Dr. Kepner since leaving at the end of Season 14. She first joined the series in Season 6. And she’s not the only former castmate who has stopped by this nostalgia-filled season — also appearing were Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh, and Eric Dane. Though, of course, in this case, she will be back in the world of the living… not that dream beach where Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) keeps reuniting with her late friends and family.

So mark your calendars, OG Grey’s fans. Now we just have to wait and see what this will mean for. Could Japril still be endgame? Sound off with predictions in the comments below!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC