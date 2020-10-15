Where Are 11 Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Interns & Residents Now?

Grey Sloan Memorial has a real turnover problem. Sure, Meredith has worked her way up to head of general surgery over these past 16 seasons, but so many of the other former interns and residents on Grey’s Anatomy have died, quit, lost their jobs, or just vanished.

We’re happy to report, however, that many of the actors behind those characters found steady employment after scrubbing out. Scroll down for career updates on some of the ABC medical drama’s former guests and recurring stars.

Grey’s Anatomy, 2-Hour Season 17 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, ABC