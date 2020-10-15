Where Are 11 Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Interns & Residents Now?

Grey Sloan Memorial has a real turnover problem. Sure, Meredith has worked her way up to head of general surgery over these past 16 seasons, but so many of the other former interns and residents on Grey’s Anatomy have died, quit, lost their jobs, or just vanished.

We’re happy to report, however, that many of the actors behind those characters found steady employment after scrubbing out. Scroll down for career updates on some of the ABC medical drama’s former guests and recurring stars.

Sophia Ali
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophia Ali

Ali—who played Dr. Dahlia Qadri over three seasons until the resident got fired by Bailey (Chandra Wilson)—will next star in the Prime Video drama The Wilds, a series described as “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party.”

Charles Michael Davis
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Charles Michael Davis

Davis, a.k.a. Season 9 resident Jason Myers, might be the most steadily employed actor on this list. Right after his Grey’s stint, he joined the cast of The Originals as Marcel. When that show ended, he moved on to series-regular roles in Younger and, as of this March, NCIS: New Orleans. And this July, he and Laura Harrier appeared in the music video for Kygo’s remix of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Amanda Fuller
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for GBK Productions

Amanda Fuller

Fuller—who recurred in Season 8 as surgical intern Morgan Peterson, a near-love interest for Alex (Justin Chambers)—has starred as Tim Allen’s on-screen daughter Kristin Baxter on Last Man Standing since 2012, and she played Madison “Badison” Murphy in the last two seasons of Orange Is the New Black

Janina Gavankar
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Janina Gavankar

Gavankar’s career has taken off since she played Intern Lisa (no last name given) across two episodes of Season 5, with recurring roles on Arrow, The Vampire Diaries, and Better Things and starring roles in—deep breath—The L Word, The Gates, True Blood, The Mysteries of Laura, Sleepy Hollow, and The Morning Show. She also, interestingly, played interactive search engine assistant Ms. Dewey for an experimental Microsoft site.

Melissa George
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Melissa George

After appearing as dark and twisty intern Sadie Harris in Season 5, George found another medical drama, leading the cast of NBC’s Heartbeat. And in the intervening years, she also starred in the spy series Hunted and both the American and Australian versions of the drama The Slap.

Tymberlee Hill
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Hulu

Tymberlee Hill

Hill—who recurred from Season 4 to Season 6 as Intern Claire—has turned to funnier fare recently, having graced the comedies Drunk History, Marry Me, and The Hotwives (both the Vegas and Orlando versions). Most recently, she starred in the NBC musical comedy Perfect Harmony.

Kali Rocha
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Kali Rocha

Rocha—the actress behind perky surgical resident Sydney Heron of Seasons 2, 3, and 4—starred as Karen Rooney in the Disney Channel comedy Liv and Maddie and Marcy Burns in the CBS sitcom Man With a Plan.

Brandon Scott
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Brandon Scott

The actor behind intern-turned-resident Ryan Spalding (Seasons 5 and 6) has been busy in recent years, appearing as teacher Cory Lawrence in This Is Us, cop Nick Prager in Dead to Me, and Coach Kerba in 13 Reasons Why.

Samantha Sloyan
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Samantha Sloyan

After resident Penelope “Perfect Penny” Blake killed Derek (Patrick Dempsey) in Season 10 and then left Seattle with Callie (Sara Ramirez) in Season 12, Sloyan starred on The Haunting of Hill House as Leigh Crain and appeared on SEAL Team as Victoria Seaver. This February, she was cast in the upcoming Midnight Mass, another Netflix horror series from the minds behind Hill House.

Joe Williamson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Williamson

Williamson appeared as intern Pierce Halley from Seasons 4 to 6, then starred opposite fellow Grey’s alum Jerrika Hinton in the HBO drama Here and Now. These days, he’s recurring as Kevin Harris in the CBS legal drama All Rise.

Nora Zehetner
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Nora Zehetner

In the years since she played ill-fated intern resident Reed Adamson in Season 6, Zehetner has coincidentally portrayed two real-life wives of U.S. astronauts: Marilyn See, married to Gemini astronaut Edward See, on ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club and Annie Glenn, wed to Mercury spaceman John Glenn, in the new Disney+ series The Right Stuff.

