8 Casting Decisions That Would’ve Changed ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Completely (PHOTOS)

Grey’s Anatomy has seen a lot of characters come and go over the course of the 18 seasons it’s been on the air, but it’s hard to imagine the show being anything different.

While we all have our favorite characters, the show could’ve ended up very different if certain casting decisions went a different way. Some of our favorites could have been played by completely different actors (or at least some familiar faces in different roles).

Below, find out the actor who almost played Derek Shepherd, as well as the role Sandra Oh almost had!