‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Celebrates 450th Episode With On-Set Celebration (PHOTOS)

The stars and creatives of Grey’s Anatomy celebrated yet another massive milestone: 450 episodes!

ABC has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast, crew, and executives all gathered on the show’s set to celebrate the occasion with a giant sign and cake-cutting ceremony.

Present for the occasion were executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Meg Marinis, and Betsy Beers, along with series regulars James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Debbie Allen, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chris Carmack, Niko Terho, Jason George, Anthony Hill, and Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Kathy C. An, and many, many more.

The show’s 450th episode will be the second of the season in Grey’s Anatomy Season 22. The premiere, which airs on October 9, will finally answer the questions fans have about the Season 21 cliffhanger — chiefly, who, if anyone, died in the gas explosion — and from the description, it sounds like Episode 2 (the 450th of the series) will be one centering on recovery. Titled “We Built This City,” airing on October 16, and directed by McKidd, the episode is described as, “The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia.”

Scroll through the photos below to check out photos of the Grey’s Anatomy gang enjoying their big feat before the Season 22 premiere arrives!