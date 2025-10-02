‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Celebrates 450th Episode With On-Set Celebration (PHOTOS)

GREY’S ANATOMY – Grey’s Anatomy 450th episode cake-cutting celebration. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) GREY’S ANATOMY
Disney / Frank Micelotta

The stars and creatives of Grey’s Anatomy celebrated yet another massive milestone: 450 episodes!

ABC has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast, crew, and executives all gathered on the show’s set to celebrate the occasion with a giant sign and cake-cutting ceremony.

Present for the occasion were executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Meg Marinis, and Betsy Beers, along with series regulars James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Debbie Allen, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chris Carmack, Niko Terho, Jason George, Anthony Hill, and Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Kathy C. An, and many, many more.

The show’s 450th episode will be the second of the season in Grey’s Anatomy Season 22. The premiere, which airs on October 9, will finally answer the questions fans have about the Season 21 cliffhanger — chiefly, who, if anyone, died in the gas explosion — and from the description, it sounds like Episode 2 (the 450th of the series) will be one centering on recovery. Titled “We Built This City,” airing on October 16, and directed by McKidd, the episode is described as, “The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia.”

Scroll through the photos below to check out photos of the Grey’s Anatomy gang enjoying their big feat before the Season 22 premiere arrives!

GREY’S ANATOMY – Grey’s Anatomy 450th episode cake-cutting celebration. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) GREY’S ANATOMY
Disney / Frank Micelotta

The cake, positioned on a hospital bed, featured the Seattle skyline looking like a heartbeat.

GREYÕS ANATOMY Ð GreyÕs Anatomy 450th episode cake-cutting celebration. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) TOP: JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK, NIKO TERHO, TREVOR JACKSON, HARRY SHUM JR., KIM RAVER, ANTHONY HILL, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, JAMES PICKENS JR., KEVIN MCKIDD BOTTOM: BETSY BEERS (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), SHONDA RHIMES (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JAICY ELLIOT, MEG MARINIS (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), DEBBIE ALLEN, CHANDRA WILSON
Disney / Frank Micelotta

Jason George, Chris Carmack, Niko Terho, Trevor Jackson, Harry Shum Jr., Kim Raver, Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd,Betsy Beers (Executive Producer), Shonda Rhimes (Executive Producer), Jaicy Elliot, Meg Marinis (Executive Producer), Debbie Allen, and Chandra Wilson

GREY’S ANATOMY – Grey’s Anatomy 450th episode cake-cutting celebration. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) TOP: JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK, NIKO TERHO, TREVOR JACKSON, HARRY SHUM JR., KIM RAVER, ANTHONY HILL, JAMES PICKENS JR., KEVIN MCKIDD, JAMES E. WILLIAMS (LINE PRODUCER), LINDA KLEIN (CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), KATHY C. AN BOTTOM: BETSY BEERS (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), SHONDA RHIMES (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JAICY ELLIOT, MEG MARINIS (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), DEBBIE ALLEN, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, CHANDRA WILSON, ALEXIS FLOYD
Disney / Frank Micelotta

Jason George, Chris Carmack, Niko Terho, Trevor Jackson, Harry Shum Jr., Kim Raver, Anthony Hill, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, James E. Williams (Line Producer), Linda Klein (Co-executive Producer), Kathy C. An, Betsy Beers (Executive Producer), Shonda Rhimes (Executive Producer), Jaicy Elliot, Meg Marinis (Executive Producer), Debbie Allen, Camilla Luddington, Chandra Wilson, anAlexis Floyd

GREY’S ANATOMY – Grey’s Anatomy 450th episode cake-cutting celebration. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) TOP:
Disney / Frank Micelotta

Craig Erwich (President, Disney Television Group), Simran S. Sethi (President, Scripted Programming, Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment and Freeform, The Walt Disney Company), Chris Carmack, Jason George, Niko Terho, Trevor Jackson, Harry Shum Jr., Kim Raver, Anthony Hill, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Linda Klein (Co-executive Producer), James E. Williams (Line Producer),Karey Burke (President, 20th Television), Meg Marinis (Executive Producer), Jaicy Elliot, Betsy Beers (Executive Producer), Shonda Rhimes (Executive Producer), Debbie Allen, Camilla Luddington, Chandra Wilson, Alexis Floyd, and Kathy C. An

Disney / Frank Micelotta

Selfie time!

GREY’S ANATOMY – Grey’s Anatomy 450th episode cake-cutting celebration. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) CAST AND CREW OF GREY’S ANATOMY
Disney / Frank Micelotta

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, October 9, 10/9c, ABC

Grey's Anatomy




