‘Gotham’ Season 5: Sneak Peek at the Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)

Gotham_501_SCN52_GR0961_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX
Gotham_501_SCN47-49-50_GR0843_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Erin Richards (Barbara Kean)

Gotham_501_SCN52_GR1018_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Ben McKenzie (James Gordon)

Gotham-501_SCN29-31_GR0408_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne)

Gotham_501_SCN51_GR1148_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne)

Gotham-501_SCN25-27-30_GR0013_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Ben McKenzie (James Gordon)

Gotham_501_SCN47-49-50_GR0705_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Erin Richards (Barbara Kean)

Gotham_501_SCN47-49-50_GR0773_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin)

Gotham_501_SCN52_GR1051_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Donal Logue (Harvey Bullock)

Gotham_501_SCN47-49-50_GR0693_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Erin Richards (Barbara Kean)

Gotham_501_SCN47-49-50_GR0686_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Erin Richards (Barbara Kean) and Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin)

Gotham-501_SCN21_GR0518_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Guest star David W. Thompson (Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow)

Gotham-501_SCN11_GR0098_f
Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Guest star David W. Thompson (Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow)

1 of

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premieres Thursday on Fox, and from the look of sneak-peek photos that have been released, the battle between good and evil will be intensifying in the new episodes.

According to Fox, in the premiere episode, titled “Year Zero,” “Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne face the chaos Gotham City has become, as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface and claim various territories; Selina Kyle grapples with how to deal with her uncertain future.”

The new season of the Batman-prequel drama will also feature the villain Bane, played by Shane West, and, as fans know, he’s not your average bad guy.

Click through the gallery above to see the first-look images from Gotham Season 5.

Gotham, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, January 5, 8/7c, Fox

Gotham

