‘Gotham’ Season 5: Sneak Peek at the Final Season Premiere (PHOTOS)

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premieres Thursday on Fox, and from the look of sneak-peek photos that have been released, the battle between good and evil will be intensifying in the new episodes.

According to Fox, in the premiere episode, titled “Year Zero,” “Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne face the chaos Gotham City has become, as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface and claim various territories; Selina Kyle grapples with how to deal with her uncertain future.”

The new season of the Batman-prequel drama will also feature the villain Bane, played by Shane West, and, as fans know, he’s not your average bad guy.

Gotham, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, January 5, 8/7c, Fox