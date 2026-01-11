The Golden Globes are famously one of the most fun events for the honorees, presenters, and other attendees of the annual awards event. With ribald hosting humor and champagne flowing, it is a consistently messy night for Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and television.

So it makes sense that the behind-the-scenes action at the Globes is also something to see, and that’s certainly the case for this year’s show.

Below are some of the best behind-the-scenes snaps of the stars in action, including stars like Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Timothee Chalamet, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence, and so many more.