The Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments at 2026 Golden Globes (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Golden Globes behind the scenes
CBS / Getty Images

The Golden Globes are famously one of the most fun events for the honorees, presenters, and other attendees of the annual awards event. With ribald hosting humor and champagne flowing, it is a consistently messy night for Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and television.

So it makes sense that the behind-the-scenes action at the Globes is also something to see, and that’s certainly the case for this year’s show.

Below are some of the best behind-the-scenes snaps of the stars in action, including stars like Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Timothee Chalamet, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence, and so many more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Ariana Grande attend Moët & Chandon At The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Colman Domingo and Ariana Grande share a dance.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kevork Djansezian / CBS

It’s a Gangs of New York reunion for Leonardo DiCaprio and Stephen Graham!

Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

It’s a This Is Us reunion for Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Owen Cooper at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Leonardo DiCaprio gets chummy with Owen Cooper and his fath

Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Marlon Wayans at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna, and EJAE celebrate the Kpop Demon Hunters takeover with a selfie.

Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez strike a pose.

Steven Spielberg and Ariana Grande at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Steven Spielberg and Ariana Grande take a beat.

Emma Stone and Alicia Silverstone at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Emma Stone and Alicia Silverstone have fun.

Stephen Graham celebrates Adolescence‘s big night.

Amy Poehler celebrates being the podcast queen.

Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner share a laugh.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Abbott Elementary stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ann Walter take a selfie.

Owen Cooper wins Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Phil McCarten / CBS

Adolescence star Owen Cooper celebrates his win

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rose Byrne, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Award for
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rose Byrne enjoys the spotlight after her win for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Timothée Chalamet, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Award for
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet shows off his shiny new trophy.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Kylie Jenner and Marty Supreme winner Timothee Chalamet share a smooch.

(L-R) Julia Roberts, Liza Marshall, Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kevork Djansezian / CBS

Julia Roberts joins forces with multi-time costar George Clooney and Amal.

Dakota Fanning and Patricia Arquette at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Dakota Fanning rubs elbows with Patricia Arquette.

Jennifer Lawrence and guest at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney take in the show.

Colman Domingo and Joel Edgerton at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

Colman Domingo and Joel Edgerton share a hug.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stewart Cook / CBS

George and Amal Clooney share a laugh with Adam Sandler.

Kathy Bates and Guillermo Del Toro at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Matlock‘s Kathy Bates chats up director Guillermo del Toro.

Miles Caton, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogan and Michael B. Jordan at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Miles Caton, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogan, and Michael B. Jordan share a moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Julie Roberts at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts have a smileworthy sidebar.

Jacob Elordi and Ana de Armas at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Jacob Elordi talks to Ana de Armas.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Noah Wyle, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama award for
Frazer Harrison / WireImage

Noah Wyle poses with his new hardware after winning for Hacks.

Mark Ruffalo at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Chad Salvador / Penske Media via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo poses for a selfie.

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Tish and Miley Cyrus are twinning.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Martin Short and Steve Martin at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Steve Martin takes a photo of Only Murders in the Buildings costars Martin Short and Selena Gomez, as well as Benny Blanco.

(L-R) Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix and Ethan Hawke attend the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kevork Djansezian / CBS

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has a word with Ethan Hawke.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Selena Gomez and new husband Benny Blanco are all smiles.

Elle Fanning and Emily Blunt arrives at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Phil McCarten / CBS

Emily Blunt leaves Elle Fanning in stitches.

Kristen Bell and Jon M. Chiu at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Kristen Bell and John M. Chiu are deep in conversation.

Jennifer Lopez and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Jennifer Lopez and Timothee Chalamet huddle.

Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder and Teyana Taylor at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder spend time with winner Teyana Taylor.

Aimee Lou Wood and Chase Sui Wonders at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Aimee Lou Wood and Chase Sui Wonders have a word.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Colman Domingo attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian / CBS

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share a word with Colman Domingo.

Joachim Trier and Oscar Isaac at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner / Penske Media via Getty Images

Joachim Trier and Oscar Isaac get silly behind the scenes.

Maya Rudolph and Ariana Grande at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Maya Rudolph gets some face time with Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande.

Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Costars Chase Sui Wonders and Teyana Taylor celebrate the latter’s win for One Battle After Another.

Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker / CBS

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet chat at their table.

Golden Globe Awards key art
Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Awards Show

TV14

Special

Awards

Latest Headlines

More Golden Globe Awards ›

Golden Globe Awards




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jean Smart on Golden Globes Red Carpet
1
‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Shares Political Message on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Nancy Lee Grahn — 'General Hospital'
2
‘GH’s Nancy Lee Grahn Commands the Courtroom With a Client Who Is (Gasp!) Guilty
Golden Globe Winners
3
All of the 2026 Golden Globe Winners So Far
Stars on the Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
4
Golden Globes 2026 Arrivals: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet
Taylor Sheridan
5
The Biggest Taylor Sheridan Controversies, Explained