The Golden Globes are often dubbed the “most fun” awards show of the season — from viewers and celebs alike. With the stars from various nominated movies and TV shows mingling at their tables, there are always memorable moments during the ceremony.

From Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet‘s date, hanging out with his A Complete Unknown costars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro to Sharon Stone and Sofia Vergara sharing a moment during a break, the 2025 Golden Globes were a star-studded affair from start to finish.

Scroll down to see all the best behind-the-scenes celebrity moments from the Golden Globes.