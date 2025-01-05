22 Best Behind-The-Scenes Moments From the 2025 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2025 Behind the Scenes
CBS

The Golden Globes are often dubbed the “most fun” awards show of the season — from viewers and celebs alike. With the stars from various nominated movies and TV shows mingling at their tables, there are always memorable moments during the ceremony.

From Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet‘s date, hanging out with his A Complete Unknown costars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro to Sharon Stone and Sofia Vergara sharing a moment during a break, the 2025 Golden Globes were a star-studded affair from start to finish.

Scroll down to see all the best behind-the-scenes celebrity moments from the Golden Globes.

Ariana Grande and Keith Urban at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5
Francis Specker/CBS

Ariana Grande and Keith Urban

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez

Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Kylie Jenner - 2025 Golden Globes
Francis Specker/CBS

Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Kylie Jenner

Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Nicole Kidman and Jodie Foster

Sofía Vergara, Sharon Stone - 2025 Golden Globe Awards
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sofia Vergara and Sharon Stone

Adam Brody and Dax Shepard - Golden Globes 2025
Francis Specker/CBS

Adam Brody and Dax Shepard

Ayo Edebiri and Zendaya - Golden Globes 2025
Stewart Cook/CBS

Ayo Edebiri and Zendaya

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman - 2025 Golden Globes
Francis Specker/CBS

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman

Eddie Redmayne and Ke Huy Quan - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Eddie Redmayne and Ke Huy Quan

Elle Fanning, Kylie Jenner and Dakota Fanning - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Elle Fanning, Kylie Jenner, and Dakota Fanning

Glenn Close and Harrison Ford - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Harrison Ford and Glenn Close

Nicolas Cage - 2025 Golden Globes
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nicolas Cage

Gary Oldman and Kate Winslet - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Gary Oldman and Kate Winslet

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin

Dakota Fanning and Nicole Kidman - 2025 Golden Globes
Francis Specker/CBS

Dakota Fanning and Nicole Kidman

Zoe Saldaña and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson - Golden Globes 2025
Stewart Cook/CBS

Zoe Saldana and Dwayne Johnson

Morris Chestnut - 2025 Golden Globes
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Morris Chestnut

Zahara Jolie, Ted Sarandos, and Angelina Jolie - 2025 Golden Globes
Francis Specker/CBS

Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, and Ted Sarandos

Margaret Qualley and Adam Sandler - Golden Globes 2025
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Margaret Qualley

Keri Russell and Allison Janney - Golden Globes 2025
Francis Specker/CBS

Keri Russell and Allison Janney

Keira Knightley, James Righton, Babyface and Rika Tischendorf - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Keira Knightley, James Righton, Babyface, and Rika Tischendorf

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup - 2025 Golden Globes
Stewart Cook/CBS

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

