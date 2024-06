A Wrinkle in Time Oprah, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon star in the dazzling adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s award-winning novel that is pretty much perfect for anyone you love, at any time of the year. Available for digital download on May 29th and Blu-ray/DVD on June 5th.

Quote Candles by The 125 Collection Forget “Live, Laugh, Love.” Tell the new grad what’s really up with these freshly scented wax works bearing slogans like “Kindness is So Gangsta” and “You’re a Limited Edition.” the125collection.com, $35

Samsung Gear Sport We’re not saying dad needs to get more steps in, we’re just saying he’s gonna want to with this updated version of Samsung’s water-resistant fitness tracker that takes calls, streams music AND works with both Android and iOS. samsung.com, $299.99

Nintendo Labo If they have a Switch, they’re gonna want one of Nintendo’s new kits that allow for interactive build-and-play fun. The Variety Kit comes with five different projects (including remote-controlled cars!), while the Robot Kit is exactly what it sounds like: A must-have! amazon.com, bestbuy.com, target.com and walmart.com, starting at $69.99

In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It by Lauren Graham Ummm, life lessons from Lorelei Gilmore? Yes please! (And where was this when we were getting our diplomas?! amazon.com, $9.99

Record of the Month Club by Vinyl Me, Please Music geeks who have found their way back to turntables will LOSE IT over this monthly subscription box that sends them an exclusive LP, an original art print and coordinating cocktail recipe for the perfect listening experience. https://www.vinylmeplease.com/select-your-plan/, subs start at $29 a month

Triangle Necklace by Peggy Li Speaking of Riverdale , this San Francisco-based jewelry designer has an amazing collection of pieces that have been worn on the CW hit (Betty worked this delicate creation in several episodes), as well as Arrow , Buffy , Empire and Famous In Love . peggyli.com, prices vary

Blackout by Alex Segura Think Riverdale is twisted? The Archie Comics author’s glowingly reviewed new novel about a Miami cold case and real-life cult murders will keep your favorite mystery-lovin’ grad busy now that they have some free time! amazon.com, $19.29

Wonder Woman Handbag Getting through high school takes Amazonian strength, so reward your female warrior with a detailed purse that looks as good as graduating feels. shopdcentertainment.com, $54.95

Dunny Lamp Kidrobot’s iconic design can now be the highlight of any college-bound kid’s dorm! The 18-inch lamp comes with a wireless remote control and changes to over a dozen different colors. Because let’s face it, lava lamps are so over. kidrobot.com, $300

Bluetooth Trackers by foundmi Whether it’s dad who keeps losing his keys or a high-school escapee who can never remember where her phone is, these app-operated lojacks are both handy AND hilarious, since the adorably irreverent designs include characters from Rick & Morty , My Little Pony , DC Comics, Marvel and Star Wars . foundmi.com, $25

Now that they’re big boys, it’s time to get ’em ready for those job interviews, and nothing says “hungry” like a pair of dire wolves peeking out of their sleeves. Ties and tie bars are also available. shop.hbo.com, $64.95

Mmmm, feel those May-June gift-giving vibes? That’s right, it’s time to celebrate the grads, dads and single moms doing the work of two parents.

Check out the gallery above for a rundown of goodies just perfect for folks who love TV, tech and toys as much as we do!