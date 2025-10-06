For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts Season 5 is almost here, and CBS is unveiling a closer look at what’s on the horizon at Woodstone as they release images for the second episode, “Viking Wedding.”

While we’re awaiting the outcome of Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) predicament with demon Elias (Matt Walsh), after seemingly selling his soul to the devil, this episode, following the October 16 debut, teases new guests at Woodstone along with potential nuptials, as the title implies. As the logging reveals, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay try to impress their trendy friends from the city while a misplaced book threatens Thor’s (Devan Chandler Long) ability to deliver an important speech.

Additionally, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) rallies the ghosts to help the couple as they tackle a tough customer service ordeal. Along with the logline, the images below offer additional insight into what the episode entails. Based on the headline, we’re going to assume that perhaps Thorfinn’s son, Bjorn (Christian Jadah), has found love at the Farnsby estate? Margaret (Kathryn Greenwood) and Henry Farnsby (Mark Linn-Baker) both pop up in the images, but Bjorn is nowhere to be seen alongside the spirits of Woodstone, which also include Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Trevor (Asher Grodman).

Scroll down for a closer peek and let us know your predictions for the episode in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5, Premieres Thursday, October 16, 8:30/7:30c, CBS