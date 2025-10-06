‘Ghosts’ Teases ‘Viking Wedding’ as Sam & Jay Host New Guests at Woodstone (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 5
CBS

Ghosts Season 5 is almost here, and CBS is unveiling a closer look at what’s on the horizon at Woodstone as they release images for the second episode, “Viking Wedding.”

While we’re awaiting the outcome of Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) predicament with demon Elias (Matt Walsh), after seemingly selling his soul to the devil, this episode, following the October 16 debut, teases new guests at Woodstone along with potential nuptials, as the title implies. As the logging reveals, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay try to impress their trendy friends from the city while a misplaced book threatens Thor’s (Devan Chandler Long) ability to deliver an important speech.

Additionally, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) rallies the ghosts to help the couple as they tackle a tough customer service ordeal. Along with the logline, the images below offer additional insight into what the episode entails. Based on the headline, we’re going to assume that perhaps Thorfinn’s son, Bjorn (Christian Jadah), has found love at the Farnsby estate? Margaret (Kathryn Greenwood) and Henry Farnsby (Mark Linn-Baker) both pop up in the images, but Bjorn is nowhere to be seen alongside the spirits of Woodstone, which also include Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and  Trevor (Asher Grodman).

Scroll down for a closer peek and let us know your predictions for the episode in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5, Premieres Thursday, October 16, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Pete stands by the edge of the Woodstone property.

Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Hetty also lingers by the fence.

Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and Jay appear to greet someone on the road.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Who could they be talking to? Only time will tell.

Rose McIver, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam stands with Flower, Pete, Trevor, Sasappis, and Isaac as they appear to welcome guests at Woodstone.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and Jay are front and center for the arrival.

Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Rose McIver, Roman Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Kathryn Greenwood, and Mark Linn-Baker in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Neighbors Margaret and Henry Farnsby also seem to pay a visit.

Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But who could be aboard this giant RV? Could it be the Farnsbys or someone else?

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 5
CBS

Sam, Jay, and the ghosts host guests at Mahesh.

Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco for 'Ghosts' Season 5
CBS

Thorfinn and Flower share a moment together.

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Brandon Scott Jones

Devan Chandler Long

Mark Linn-Baker

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver

Sheila Carrasco

Utkarsh Ambudkar




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amy Duggar King in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets'
1
Amy Duggar King Says She Found Out Her Late Grandfather Was a Predator
Kathryn Dennis on 'Southern Charm'
2
‘Southern Charm’ Alum Kathryn Dennis Sentenced After DUI Conviction
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
3
Matt Damon Riffs on Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension, Bemoans His Return to ABC
Bad Bunny hosting 'Saturday Night Live' on October 4, 2024
4
Bad Bunny Addresses Backlash to His Super Bowl Halftime Show Gig on ‘SNL’
'Wishbone,' 'Anne of Green Gables,' 'War and Peace'
5
10 Great PBS Shows Not Available to Stream