Ghosts Season 4 is approaching and with it come several behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from the CBS comedy’s delightful cast.

While episodes may not begin airing until Thursday, October 17th when Season 4 is set to premiere on the network, the stars are offering a glimpse behind the curtain with social media photos and videos. Already back on set and filming episodes of the fan-favorite comedy, Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, and Devan Chandler Long appear to be enjoying their time together if the latest behind-the-scenes photos and videos are any indication.

As previously announced Ghosts Season 4 will officially debut on Thursday, October 17th, just in time for spooky season. And a few new faces are joining the fray with Mary Holland as Puritan spirit Patience, and Dean Norris set to play Woodstone proprietor Sam’s (McIver) father. While we await those characters’ introductions, we’re rounding up some of the behind-the-scenes peeks captured by the returning cast so far.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as we approach Season 4’s premiere this October.

Ghosts, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8:30/7:30c, CBS