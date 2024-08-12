‘Ghosts’ Season 4: Go Behind the Scenes With the Cast (PHOTOS)

The cast of 'Ghosts' behind the scenes of Season 4
Ghost

Ghosts Season 4 is approaching and with it come several behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from the CBS comedy’s delightful cast.

While episodes may not begin airing until Thursday, October 17th when Season 4 is set to premiere on the network, the stars are offering a glimpse behind the curtain with social media photos and videos. Already back on set and filming episodes of the fan-favorite comedy, Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, and Devan Chandler Long appear to be enjoying their time together if the latest behind-the-scenes photos and videos are any indication.

As previously announced Ghosts Season 4 will officially debut on Thursday, October 17th, just in time for spooky season. And a few new faces are joining the fray with Mary Holland as Puritan spirit Patience, and Dean Norris set to play Woodstone proprietor Sam’s (McIver) father. While we await those characters’ introductions, we’re rounding up some of the behind-the-scenes peeks captured by the returning cast so far.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as we approach Season 4’s premiere this October.

Ghosts, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Richie Moriarty and Rose McIver behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Rose McIver plays dead as costar Richie Moriarty closes a giant clapperboard down on her neck in front of the Woodstone mansion facade. “Season Four and the gags are endless,” McIver captioned the image on social media.

Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Rose McIver, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, and Román Zaragoza behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
The gang is back together in this group shot featuring plenty of personality from the cast. Congregating around a table together, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Rose McIver, Danielle Pinnock, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, and Román Zaragoza are one big happy TV family.

Danielle Pinnock behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
In a fun behind-the-scenes video, star Danielle Pinnock danced to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba).” She captioned the video, “Filming Season 4 of @ghostscbs baby!!!!”

Rebecca Wisocky behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Rebecca Wisocky commemorated her return as Hetty with this on-set selfie next to the Woostone sign. “We’re back baby! Can’t wait to share @ghostscbs Season Four with you all October 17!,” she wrote alongside the image.

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Danielle Pinnock strikes a pose that would make Alberta proud in this shot captured by her costar Román Zaragoza.

Danielle Pinnock behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
“A rare ghost sighting,” Pinnock captioned the images snapped by Zaragoza.

Roman Zaragoza and Richie Moriarty behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
In another video shared by Pinnock, her costars replicated different sporting events from the Olympics, getting crafty with props. In this moment, Zaragoza uses Pete’s neck arrow for some archery.

Richie Moriarty and Rebecca Wisocky behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Moriarty and Wisocky engage in some speed walking competition for the Olympics video.

Asher Grodman behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Asher Grodman mimics a gymnastics beam routine while donning his pantless Trevor look.

Devan Chandler Long behind the scenes of 'Ghosts' Season 4
Devan Chandler Long embraces his inner Thorfinn for his Olympic contribution. “@ghostscbs is going for the GOLD,” Pinnock wrote alongside the video.

