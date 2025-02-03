‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: ‘Young Sheldon’ Favorite Pastor Jeff Returns With Mary in First Look (PHOTOS)

Zoe Perry and Matt Hobby return as Mary and Pastor Jeff in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is back, and CBS is already teasing another upcoming Young Sheldon star’s return in the February 13 episode, “A House Divided.”

The installment will welcome back Matt Hobby as a guest star, reprising his Young Sheldon role as Pastor Jeff. Also back alongside Hobby is Zoe Perry as Cooper family matriarch, Mary. This will be Perry’s first return to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage since the show’s big Thanksgiving episode late last year, but it will be Hobby’s first onscreen return as Pastor Jeff since Young Sheldon.

We previously teased Hobby’s return after series co-creator and executive producer Steve Holland told us in November 2024 that he had been on set behind the scenes for different tapings, even if he wasn’t in them. “He’s actually going to be in an episode coming up, but before that, he had come to visit,” Holland shared at the time.

In this new episode, Hobby makes his return just in time as a family feud is brewing between grandmothers Mary and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones). Going to war over CeeCee, Audrey, and Mary put Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) on the spot where they can’t help but take sides.

Could the rift be too big to come back from? Only time will tell, but the first-look photos, below, are offering a major glimpse at the drama set to unfold in the February 13 episode. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Season 1 continues on CBS.

Rachel Bay Jones, Emily Osment, and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Mandy and Georgie show off one of CeeCee’s books to Audrey.

Rachel Bay Jones, Zoe Perry, Emily Osment, and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Audrey and Mary enjoy some grandmother time with CeeCee while Mandy and Georgie look on from the sidelines.

Zoe Perry, Rachel Bay Jones, Montana Jordan, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
The family takes their gathering to the dinner table as they look over some documents.

Zoe Perry, Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Will whatever is written on those pages cause some familial drama?

Zoe Perry, Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
It certainly seems so as Mary and Audrey appear to be at odds.

Zoe Perry, Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Rachel Bay Jones, and Matt Hobby in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Those opposing sides seem to lead the family to church where Pastor Jeff is going to step in.

 

Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Rachel Bay Jones, and Matt Hobby in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Can Pastor Jeff be successful in getting this family back on track?

Zoe Perry, Matt Hobby, Montana Jordan, Rachel Bay Jones, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
It’s a task that’s easier said than done.

Zoe Perry and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Things get tense when Georgie stands up to his own mom Mary.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Georgie and Mandy experience some tension as well.

Dougie Baldwin and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
So much so that he ends up on the couch in the living room with Connor (Dougie Baldwin).

Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Will Jim (Will Sasso) have to step in?

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Mandy and Georgie are all smiles with baby CeeCee.

Zoe Perry, Rachel Bay Jones, and Matt Hobby in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Mary and Audrey have a solo meeting with Pastor Jeff.

