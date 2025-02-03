Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is back, and CBS is already teasing another upcoming Young Sheldon star’s return in the February 13 episode, “A House Divided.”

The installment will welcome back Matt Hobby as a guest star, reprising his Young Sheldon role as Pastor Jeff. Also back alongside Hobby is Zoe Perry as Cooper family matriarch, Mary. This will be Perry’s first return to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage since the show’s big Thanksgiving episode late last year, but it will be Hobby’s first onscreen return as Pastor Jeff since Young Sheldon.

We previously teased Hobby’s return after series co-creator and executive producer Steve Holland told us in November 2024 that he had been on set behind the scenes for different tapings, even if he wasn’t in them. “He’s actually going to be in an episode coming up, but before that, he had come to visit,” Holland shared at the time.

In this new episode, Hobby makes his return just in time as a family feud is brewing between grandmothers Mary and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones). Going to war over CeeCee, Audrey, and Mary put Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) on the spot where they can’t help but take sides.

Could the rift be too big to come back from? Only time will tell, but the first-look photos, below, are offering a major glimpse at the drama set to unfold in the February 13 episode. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as Season 1 continues on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS