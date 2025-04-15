‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mandy, Mary & Audrey (PHOTOS)

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' celebrates Mother's Day
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

 More

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is celebrating the moms in Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy’s (Emily Osment) lives in the May 8th episode, “Ladies Love Brunch.”

In anticipation of the episode’s arrival, CBS has unveiled several first-look photos teasing the return of Georgie’s mom Mary (Zoe Perry) as well as his sister, Missy (Raegan Revord). According to the installment’s logline, Georgie will attempt to juggle his mom, his mother-in-law Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Mandy on Mother’s Day, making for an interesting celebration.

In addition to celebrating the mothers in Georgie’s life, the episode will see Connor (Dougie Baldwin) introduce his girlfriend Chloe (Kara Arena) to his mom in the exciting event. Below, get a closer look at the upcoming episode, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing as we approach the final Season 1 episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

 

Montana Jordan, Will Sasso, and Jessie Prez in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie, Jim (Will Sasso), and Ruben (Jessie Prez) talk shop.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie doesn’t seem to care for whatever Mandy is saying to him.

Raegan Revord in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Missy makes a phone call.

Zoe Perry as Mary in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Could she be chatting with her mom Mary?

Dougie Baldwin as Connor and Kara Arena as Chloe in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Connor and Chloe share a moment.

Rachel Bay Jones and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Audrey and Mandy have a discussion over the table.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will Georgie be clued into the conversation?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie and Mandy seem to have a debate.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie appears confused as Mandy holds up a peace sign.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie surprises Mandy in bed with a Mother’s Day card.

Rachel Bay Jones and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Audrey and Mandy prepare for their guests.

Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jim takes care of his granddaughter.

Kara Arena as Chloe, Dougie Baldwin as Connor, and Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Connor introduces Chloe to Audrey.

Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Kara Arena as Chloe, Zoe Perry as Mary, and Emily Osment as Mandy in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

But the gathering looks quite tense.

Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Can Georgie manage to ease tensions?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

He joins the table with a seemingly calm manner.

Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

And he takes a seat with his baby daughter.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Georgie raises a glass with Mandy.

Zoe Perry in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Mary joins in on the toast.

Dougie Baldwin in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Connor also has a spot at the crowded table.

