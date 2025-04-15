Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is celebrating the moms in Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy’s (Emily Osment) lives in the May 8th episode, “Ladies Love Brunch.”

In anticipation of the episode’s arrival, CBS has unveiled several first-look photos teasing the return of Georgie’s mom Mary (Zoe Perry) as well as his sister, Missy (Raegan Revord). According to the installment’s logline, Georgie will attempt to juggle his mom, his mother-in-law Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Mandy on Mother’s Day, making for an interesting celebration.

In addition to celebrating the mothers in Georgie’s life, the episode will see Connor (Dougie Baldwin) introduce his girlfriend Chloe (Kara Arena) to his mom in the exciting event. Below, get a closer look at the upcoming episode, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing as we approach the final Season 1 episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS