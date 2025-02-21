‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Meemaw & Dale Drop in on the McAllisters in New Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Annie Potts, Rachel Bay Jones, Craig T. Nelson, Montana Jordan, and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

 More

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for more Young Sheldon crossover as former stars Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson return as Meemaw and Dale for the first time since last fall’s Thanksgiving episode. Additionally, Doc Farrow who played Coach Wayne Wilkins in Young Sheldon will also make a comeback in the March 13th episode, “A Sportsbook and a Breakup.”

Their returns are all teased in the various photos shared by CBS, which we’re rounding up, below. In the episode, Mandy (Emily Osment) discovers Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides that she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie (Montana Jordan) has to work to keep Mandy’s new job a secret from her parents Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso), but will struggle to do so.

This is just the latest set of cast returns from Young Sheldon as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage prepares to welcome back Lance Barber in a dream sequence for the February 27th episode. In the meantime, fans can look forward to all of these stars returning to the mix as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues to unfold on CBS.

The series will also be back for Season 2 following a recent renewal announcement, meaning there will be even more opportunities for fan-favorite cast members from Young Sheldon to return in the future. For now, scroll down for a closer look at the upcoming episode, “A Sportsbook and a Breakup,” and let us know what you hope to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the future in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS

Doc Farrow and Annie Potts in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

According to the logline, Meemaw is running a sportsbook. So, does that mean Coach Wayne Wilkins is getting in on the gambling?

Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy appears to watch from the sidelines with a smile on her face.

Emily Osment and Annie Potts in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

And she doesn’t take long to inquire about Meemaw’s activities.

Emily Osment and Annie Potts in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy takes a set as Meemaw fills her in on the situation at hand.

Emily Osment and Annie Potts in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy looks scandalized.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Robert Voets / CBS

Will she seek advice about Meemaw’s enterprise from Georgie?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

And will he guide her towards getting involved?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Mandy’s face doesn’t look pleased about whatever Georgie is saying.

Rachel Bay Jones, Montana Jordan, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Meanwhile, Audrey and Jim appear to be absorbed by what he has to say.

Annie Potts in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

Meemaw is as mischievous as ever.

Emily Osment and Annie Potts in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

And Mandy looks as if she’s onboard with it.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
Robert Voets / CBS

And being on board also appears to pay well as Mandy shows off her money to Georgie.

Rachel Bay Jones and Craig T. Nelson in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

But what has brought Dale to the McAllister family’s couch as Audrey sits beside him?

Rachel Bay Jones and Craig T. Nelson in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

It seems like booze has a negative impact on vibe.

Montana Jordan, Rachel Bay Jones, Craig T. Nelson, and Will Sasso in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Robert Voets / CBS

So much so that Dale appears to have passed out on the couch as Georgie, Audrey, and Jim look on.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Annie Potts

Craig T. Nelson

Emily Osment

Montana Jordan

Rachel Bay Jones

Will Sasso




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
CBS Renews ‘NCIS,’ ‘Elsbeth,’ ‘Fire Country’ & 6 More
amanda riley in 'scamanda'
2
Amanda Riley Gives Update From Prison in ‘Scamanda’ Finale
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Speaks Out After Shocking ‘JIT’ Result
4
‘Found’ Stars Break Down Shocking Twists for Sir and Margaret
Felix Scott as Patrick Nash and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in 'Miss Scarlet' Season 5 Episode 4 - 'The Deal'
5
‘Miss Scarlet’ Shocker: Felix Scott Exits as Patrick Nash