Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for more Young Sheldon crossover as former stars Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson return as Meemaw and Dale for the first time since last fall’s Thanksgiving episode. Additionally, Doc Farrow who played Coach Wayne Wilkins in Young Sheldon will also make a comeback in the March 13th episode, “A Sportsbook and a Breakup.”

Their returns are all teased in the various photos shared by CBS, which we’re rounding up, below. In the episode, Mandy (Emily Osment) discovers Meemaw runs an illegal sportsbook and decides that she wants in on the action. Meanwhile, Georgie (Montana Jordan) has to work to keep Mandy’s new job a secret from her parents Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso), but will struggle to do so.

This is just the latest set of cast returns from Young Sheldon as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage prepares to welcome back Lance Barber in a dream sequence for the February 27th episode. In the meantime, fans can look forward to all of these stars returning to the mix as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues to unfold on CBS.

The series will also be back for Season 2 following a recent renewal announcement, meaning there will be even more opportunities for fan-favorite cast members from Young Sheldon to return in the future. For now, scroll down for a closer look at the upcoming episode, “A Sportsbook and a Breakup,” and let us know what you hope to see on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the future in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 1, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS