Fifteen years ago, Generation Kill ended its run on HBO. But the Iraq War, the subject of the miniseries, dragged on years longer.

Developed by David Simon, Ed Burns, and Evan Wright — and based on Wright’s book of the same name and his experience as an embedded reporter — the series depicted the 2003 invasion of Iraq through the eyes of U.S. Marines on the ground. “The result is a vivid account of the soldiers and of the forces that guided them in an often-improvised initiative,” HBO’s logline added.

Generation Kill wrapped up on August 24, 2008, and went on to earn nearly a dozen Emmy nominations. And many of its cast members went on to bigger roles on TV, as you’ll see below.