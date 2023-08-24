‘Generation Kill’ Ended 15 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Alexander Skarsgård as Sgt. Brad
HBO
Throwback More Throwbacks

Fifteen years ago, Generation Kill ended its run on HBO. But the Iraq War, the subject of the miniseries, dragged on years longer.

Developed by David Simon, Ed Burns, and Evan Wright — and based on Wright’s book of the same name and his experience as an embedded reporter — the series depicted the 2003 invasion of Iraq through the eyes of U.S. Marines on the ground. “The result is a vivid account of the soldiers and of the forces that guided them in an often-improvised initiative,” HBO’s logline added.

Generation Kill wrapped up on August 24, 2008, and went on to earn nearly a dozen Emmy nominations. And many of its cast members went on to bigger roles on TV, as you’ll see below.

Alexander Skarsgård
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård (Sgt. Brad “Iceman” Colbert)

Skarsgård stayed on HBO after Generation Kill with roles on True Blood and Big Little Lies. Most recently, he starred as rival CEO Lukas Matsson in the HBO drama Succession.

Lee Tergesen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lee Tergesen (Evan “Scribe” Wright)

Tergesen recently appeared in episodes of Black Bird, A Friend of the Family, East New York, and Chicago P.D. You’ll also see him in the upcoming CBS drama Tracker.

Jon Huertas
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jon Huertas (Sgt. Antonio Espera)

Huertas has kept himself employed since Generation Kill, starring as Javier Esposito in the ABC cop series Castle and then playing Miguel Rivas on the NBC family drama This Is Us.

Stark Sands
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Stark Sands (Lt. Nathaniel Fick)

Earlier this month, Sands wrapped up his gig playing Shakespeare in the Broadway musical & Juliet. He previously graced the Great White Way in productions of American Idiot, Kinky Boots, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Wilson Bethel
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Saving Innocence

Wilson Bethel (Cpl. Evan “Q-Tip” Stafford)

Bethel plays deputy district attorney Mark Callan in the OWN legal drama All Rise. He also stars as dating app founder Riley Detamore in the new rom-com film Match Me If You Can, currently available on demand.

Pawel Szajda
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pawel Szajda (Cpl. Walt Hasser)

After guest-starring roles on TV shows like Elementary, FBI: International, and The Blacklist, Szajda recurred as Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Poletov in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind last year.

Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Marc Menchaca (Gunnery Sgt. Mike “Gunny” Wynn)

In the last couple of years, Menchaca played Russ Langmore on Ozark, Captain Andrew Bennett on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Carl Shoffler on White House Plumbers. He also married Lena Headey, a White House Plumbers costar of his, last year.

Kellan Lutz
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kellan Lutz (Cpl. Jason Lilley)

Lutz hit the big screen after Generation Kill, appearing in the Twilight films and headlining 2014’s The Legend of Hercules. More recently, he starred as Special Agent Kenny Crosby in the first two seasons of the CBS cop drama FBI: Most Wanted.

Eric Ladin
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Eric Ladin (Cpl. James Chaffin)

Ladin recently appeared in the TV shows The Cleaning Lady, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The Rookie: Feds. He also played reporter Scott Anderson in the Freevee crime drama Bosch: Legacy last year, reprising his Bosch role.

Chance Kelly
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Chance Kelly (Lt. Col. Stephen 'Godfather' Ferrando)

Over the last two years, Kelly guest-starred on FBI and The Equalizer, recurred as client Ken Shaddock in the Showtime drama Billions, and played his second character on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Michael Kelly
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Michael Kelly (Cpt. Bryan Patterson)

Kelly recently wrapped his role as CIA station chief Mike November on the Prime Video action series Jack Ryan. Now he’s playing another CIA character: Deputy Director Donald Westfield in the Paramount+ spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness.

David Barrera and Maria Canals-Barrera
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

David Barrera (Gunnery Sgt. Ray “Casey Kasem” Griego)

Barrera, seen here with wife Maria Canals-Barrera, played real-life Milwaukee police chief Philip Arreola in last year’s Netflix drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. He also recently guest starred on the TV shows PEN15 and Killing It.

Nabil Elouahabi
David Livingston/Getty Images

Nabil Elouahabi (Meesh)

Elouahabi is still all over television in his native United Kingdom, appearing in the series Trigger Point, Unforgotten, and Blue Lights recently. He also lent his voice to the video games Elden Ring and Diablo IV.

Generation Kill

Alexander Skarsgård

Chance Kelly

David Barrera

Eric Ladin

Jon Huertas

Kellan Lutz

Lee Tergesen

Marc Menchaca

Michael Kelly

Nabil Elouahabi

Pawel Szajda

Stark Sands

Wilson Bethel

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton on Days of Our Lives - Season 54
1
Suzanne Rogers Reveals What She ‘Fought for’ on ‘Days of our Lives’
Chris in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2 Episode 9
2
Why Does No One on ‘Claim to Fame’ Know Chris’s Relative?
The judges on America's Got Talent
3
Awkward! Howie Mandel Jokes About Sofía Vergara Divorce on ‘AGT’
Nancy Frangione in Another World
4
‘Another World’ Actress Nancy Frangione Dies at 70
Nathan Alexis as Teenage Brownie, Mato Wayuhi as Young Bucky, and Quannah Chasinghorse as Teenage Irene in 'Reservation Dogs'
5
Did Maximus Really See Aliens on ‘Reservation Dogs’? Director Weighs In