Which ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Ships Could Survive Season 8? (PHOTOS)

Helen Sloane/HBO

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow

Dany and Jon are perfectly happy together… and that happiness is going to evaporate soon. That tends to happen when you find out your boyfriend/girlfriend is blood-related to you. They are Targaryens, so whether or not they’ll simply shrug and continue their relationship is anyone’s guess. At the very least, it does seem likely Jon will get to ride Rhaegal this season, with Dany as his dragon-riding instructor.

Of course the whole “Jonerys” situation gets even more complicated if Dany is pregnant with Jon’s child, which she could be. That opens this ‘ship up to either a potential happy ending or potential tragedy, depending on whether Dany survives the season and/or survives childbirth. Given Thrones’ history, it might be safest to count on tragedy for these two incest-y lovebirds.