Which ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Ships Could Survive Season 8? (PHOTOS)

Emily Hannemann
Helen Sloane/HBO
Helen Sloane/HBO

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow

Dany and Jon are perfectly happy together… and that happiness is going to evaporate soon. That tends to happen when you find out your boyfriend/girlfriend is blood-related to you. They are Targaryens, so whether or not they’ll simply shrug and continue their relationship is anyone’s guess. At the very least, it does seem likely Jon will get to ride Rhaegal this season, with Dany as his dragon-riding instructor.

Of course the whole “Jonerys” situation gets even more complicated if Dany is pregnant with Jon’s child, which she could be. That opens this ‘ship up to either a potential happy ending or potential tragedy, depending on whether Dany survives the season and/or survives childbirth. Given Thrones’ history, it might be safest to count on tragedy for these two incest-y lovebirds.

HBO

Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister

Fans have been hoping for Brienne and Jaime to hook up for six seasons, so maybe it’s time for this slow burn to finally catch fire. It’s clear that despite their lack of interaction in the past few seasons, their connection is still strong — so much so that only a withering glare from Cersei could get them to stop staring at each other during the Dragonpit scene. With Jaime riding north to help fight against the army of the dead, it’s all but certain they’ll be seeing each other again soon.

There’s no small amount of foreshadowing for a Brienne and Jaime romance, and Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have both expressed their support for the ‘ship. Unfortunately, it’s likely to be a brief affair if it happens. Given Jaime’s track record of making questionable, dangerous decisions, perhaps the best Brienne and Jaime hopefuls can expect is a steamy scene in the north and Jaime later dying a hero in Brienne’s arms, thus fulfilling his desire to die “in the arms of the woman [he] loves.”

Helen Sloane/HBO

Tormund Giantsbane and Brienne of Tarth

But wait, there are more Brienne ‘shipping options! Some fans would rather see Brienne with Wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane, given how utterly taken he was with her at first glance. Though that affection seems to be pretty one-sided — Brienne appears uncomfortable with Tormund’s overt advances and wide-eyed stares — it’s not impossible that war might change her feelings for the “kissed by fire” Wildling.

The Season 8 trailer clarified that Tormund survives the initial attack on the Wall, but it’s unclear whether he makes it as far as Winterfell. If he does, he’ll definitely be happy to see Brienne again… but if Jaime’s already at Winterfell, will she be happy to see Tormund? Only time will tell if Tormund gets his wish to make “monster babies” with her.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Arya Stark and Gendry

These two haven’t said a word to each other for five seasons, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping a romance might spark between them. Arya and Gendry were quite close for a while in Season 2, and although they were both pretty young at the time, it seemed they could have been developing a crush on each other. Now they’ll both be back in Winterfell, and a reunion is imminent.

An Arya and Gendry marriage would fulfill the late Robert Baratheon’s wish to unite the Stark and Baratheon houses. But for them to marry, a romance would have to bloom first, and Gendry hasn’t seen Arya since she became an assassin. While his personality is largely the same, Arya’s definitely changed from the spunky girl he once knew — who’s to say he won’t be a little frightened of her? And, of course, there’s always the looming threat of death for either one of them.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Gilly and Samwell Tarly

If any couple has a fighting chance to make it out of all of this alive and well and together, it’s Sam and Gilly. They’re already pretty much married in all the ways that matter — they’re raising her son, “little Sam,” together — and they have been by each other’s side for several seasons.

The only way Sam and Gilly breaking up could make any sense is if one of them is killed during the final six episodes. It’s probably more likely Gilly would meet her end at some point than Sam, but with everything these two have survived so far, what’s a giant battle with the undead at Winterfell but one more obstacle for true love to conquer?

Helen Sloan/HBO

Missandei and Grey Worm

Aside from Sam and Gilly, Grey Worm and Missandei might be the happiest couple currently on Thrones. Despite Grey Worm being a eunuch, they recently consummated their relationship (yes, the show has made it clear that is possible) and they can be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the trailer for Season 8.

But happiness, especially in romantic relationships, has proven itself fleeting in Westeros. As with most couples on this list, it’s very possible that either Grey Worm or Missandei won’t survive Season 8. The trailer also showed a grim-faced Grey Worm moments from marching to war at Winterfell. And if both parties survive the Battle of Winterfell, they’ll also both have to make it through whatever Cersei’s planning in King’s Landing.

Nick Wall/HBO

Jorah Mormont and Daenerys Targaryen

Let’s be honest — Jorah Mormont is the king of the friendzone, and he shall remain its noble (if reluctant) ruler until the day he dies. No matter how clear he makes his feelings for Dany or how wholeheartedly he supports her, she’s just not that into him, and now she’s quite happy with Jon Snow.

Nonetheless, Jorah is still obviously, hopelessly in love with the mother of dragons. It seems the show could be setting him up for a heroic sacrifice in Dany’s honor: a final selfless act of devotion to keep both Dany and the world of the living safe from the clutches of the undead. It would be a poetic, tragic end to his story — and we all know how much Thrones loves poetic tragedy.

Helen Sloane/HBO

Jaime and Cersei Lannister

Perhaps Taylor Swift described the current status of the relationship between these two best: “We are never, ever, ever getting back together.” Cersei seems to have burned the last splinters of a decomposing bridge between her and her lover/brother by going back on her word in the Season 7 finale, betraying Dany and Jon. Disgusted with his sister’s treachery and her lack of regard for the lives of everyone in the Seven Kingdoms, Jaime told Cersei off and left King’s Landing.

But of course, things are still complicated. Supposedly, Cersei’s pregnant with his child; that said, there’s every chance she was lying or will end up miscarrying, since it was foretold she would only have three children. And it’s widely speculated that Jaime will be the one to kill Cersei in the end, should he survive that long. One thing’s for sure — these two are never getting back together. Like, ever.

Valar Morghulis… all men must die. But if all men must die, what happens to the romantic relationships we’ve grown to love in Westeros?

With the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones rapidly approaching, it stands to reason the end is near for many a fan-favorite character. With the deaths of these beloved characters will also come the tragic end to many ‘ships fans adore and some fans aren’t so fond of — and some that haven’t actually “sailed” yet (we’re looking at you, Jaime and Brienne).

Here’s the current status of eight ‘ships on Thrones and our predictions for where they might end up when the final credits roll.

Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, April 14, 9/8c, HBO

