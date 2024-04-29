‘Funny Story’ Movie Dream Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Elizabeth Lail & More

Elizabeth Lail and Dylan O'Brien
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Emily Henry’s Funny Story.]

Emily Henry is taking over the literary world, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Her latest novel, Funny Story, just hit bookshelves, and we’re already thinking about the actors who would be perfect for Daphne, Miles, and more.

Funny Story centers around Daphne, a small-town librarian who is getting ready to marry her picture-perfect boyfriend Peter. When Peter returns from his bachelor party, he calls off his wedding to Daphne to be with Petra, his childhood best friend he claimed he never had feelings for previously.

Daphne gets kicked out of her house and ends up moving in with Miles, who just so happens to be the man Petra broke up with to be with Peter. From there, sparks fly between Daphne and Miles as they bond over their breakups and he tries to convince her to stay in Waning Bay, Michigan. Who says you can’t find love with your ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex?

Three of Henry’s novels are already getting adaptations — Beach Read, Book Lovers, and People We Meet on Vacation — so it would be a surprise to no one if Funny Story eventually hits the screen. Scroll down to see the dream cast we’ve got in our heads for a Funny Story adaptation.

Dylan O'Brien attends the A24's 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' New York screening at Fort Greene Park in New York City.
Dylan O'Brien as Miles

Dylan O’Brien would be perfect in the Emily Henry Cinematic Universe. Readers have already compared Miles to New Girl‘s Nick Miller, and O’Brien is a natural Jake Johnson successor. He’s got the bearded look down, and O’Brien would effortlessly embody all the great aspects of Miles — his natural charm, loyalty, and positivity. Give O’Brien another rom-com! It’s time!

Elizabeth Lail attends the Self-Portrait front row during New York Fashion Week in 2019
Elizabeth Lail as Daphne

Elizabeth Lail is a terrific choice for Daphne. The dedicated librarian starts off as more closed off because of the hurt she’s experienced in the past and present, but she begins to open up as she spends more time with Miles and finds her footing in Waning Bay. Having Lail play Daphne would be an epic callback to Lail’s role in You. (Remember, Lail played aspiring author Beck in the series.)

Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Peter

Peter Collins is described as pretty much the perfect boyfriend who has it all together — before he breaks Daphne’s heart. Patrick Schwarzenegger could continue to add to his acting resume with this key Funny Story role.

Victoria Justice attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet X Jean-Michel Basquiat Launch Party at Highline Stages on November 08, 2023 in New York City.
Victoria Justice as Petra

While Daphne is devastated when Peter leaves her for Petra, she makes sure to point out that Petra is “preternaturally nice.” Victoria Justice radiates warmth and sincerity, so she would be a great Petra. Even though the situation is messed up, Petra is not the villain. She goes out on a limb for love, and her decision just so happens to hurt Daphne in the process.

Michelle Buteau attends the NAACP Image Awards Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on March 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Buteau as Ashleigh

Ashleigh, Daphne’s fellow librarian co-worker, has a pivotal role in Daphne’s story. Ashleigh becomes a dear friend to Daphne in Waning Bay, and Michelle Buteau would be a fun choice for the single mom. She’d bring such levity to the role and also embrace the more serious moments.

Ella Rubin attends 'The Idea Of You' World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Ella Rubin as Julia

After her notable performance as Anne Hathaway‘s daughter in The Idea of You, Ella Rubin is a solid pick for Julia, Miles’ younger sister. Julia is spontaneous and fiercely protective of her older brother. Rubin could have a lot of fun with this one. Plus, Rubin and O’Brien can easily pass as siblings.

Laura Linney attends a screening of 'Wildcat' at Angelika Film Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City.
Laura Linney as Holly

Holly is Daphne’s CrossFit-loving mom who basically raised Daphne by herself. Holly and Daphne are best friends, and Daphne frequently mention how much her mom has sacrificed for her. After the seriousness of Ozark, Laura Linney needs to reenter the rom-com space. Funny Story is the perfect opportunity!

Cary Elwes attends the photocall for 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England.
Cary Elwes as Jason

Daphne’s dad, Jason, is a handful. His aloofness and selfishness has a massive impact on Daphne in the present day. Cary Elwes is no stranger to the rom-com world. He’d really have a lot to chew on as Jason, from the complicated relationship with Daphne to Jason’s new romance with Starfire.

Casey Wilson attends New York Magazine's Vulture Festival LA at Goya Studios on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Casey Wilson as Starfire

If a Funny Story movie ever happens, Casey Wilson has to play Starfire, Jason’s psychic-loving new wife. Starfire is introduced when she shows up unexpectedly with Jason in Waning Bay. She’s wacky and totally lovable. Wilson would provide so many laughs as the one and only Starfire.

