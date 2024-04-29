Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Emily Henry’s Funny Story.]

Emily Henry is taking over the literary world, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Her latest novel, Funny Story, just hit bookshelves, and we’re already thinking about the actors who would be perfect for Daphne, Miles, and more.

Funny Story centers around Daphne, a small-town librarian who is getting ready to marry her picture-perfect boyfriend Peter. When Peter returns from his bachelor party, he calls off his wedding to Daphne to be with Petra, his childhood best friend he claimed he never had feelings for previously.

Daphne gets kicked out of her house and ends up moving in with Miles, who just so happens to be the man Petra broke up with to be with Peter. From there, sparks fly between Daphne and Miles as they bond over their breakups and he tries to convince her to stay in Waning Bay, Michigan. Who says you can’t find love with your ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex?

Three of Henry’s novels are already getting adaptations — Beach Read, Book Lovers, and People We Meet on Vacation — so it would be a surprise to no one if Funny Story eventually hits the screen. Scroll down to see the dream cast we’ve got in our heads for a Funny Story adaptation.