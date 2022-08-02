Freeform is diving deeper into reality TV with The Come Up, premiering Tuesday, September 13. The Come Up, formerly known as Day to Night, gives a glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York. The network announced its cast of “icons” on Tuesday, August 2.

“The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms,” Freeform describes. “The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created.”

Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Trower, and Sophia Wilson will star in the reality show. Freeform describes the group as “ambitious, action-oriented, and diverse Gen-Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise” and are “thriving in their respective fields” of modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing.

“These six creatives emerge from downtown with a vitality and magnetism that’s infectious,” Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, said. “They are pursuing love and art on their own terms, redefining what success means, and I am so excited for our audience to have a front row seat to it all.”

The Come Up is one of three of Freeform’s previously announced brand new reality shows debuting this year. The Deep End premiered May 18, and Keep This Between Us premieres August 29. The Come Up premieres with the first four episodes airing back to back on September 13. From there, two episodes will air each week. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

The Come Up is produced by Cousins. Megan Sanchez-Warner (The Real Housewives of Orange County, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) serves as the showrunner, and Jessica Chermayeff, Ana Veselic, and Anne Alexander executive produce. Chermayeff and Veselic also serve as series directors.

Find a breakdown of Freeform’s The Come Up cast, below.

The Come Up, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 13, Freeform