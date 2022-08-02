Meet the Cast of ‘The Come Up,’ Freeform’s New Unscripted Series Set in NYC

The cast of Freeform's 'The Come Up'
Freeform is diving deeper into reality TV with The Come Up, premiering Tuesday, September 13. The Come Up, formerly known as Day to Night, gives a glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York. The network announced its cast of “icons” on Tuesday, August 2.

“The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms,” Freeform describes. “The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created.”

Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Trower, and Sophia Wilson will star in the reality show. Freeform describes the group as “ambitious, action-oriented, and diverse Gen-Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise” and are “thriving in their respective fields” of modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing.

“These six creatives emerge from downtown with a vitality and magnetism that’s infectious,” Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, said. “They are pursuing love and art on their own terms, redefining what success means, and I am so excited for our audience to have a front row seat to it all.”

The Come Up is one of three of Freeform’s previously announced brand new reality shows debuting this year. The Deep End premiered May 18, and Keep This Between Us premieres August 29. The Come Up premieres with the first four episodes airing back to back on September 13. From there, two episodes will air each week. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

The Come Up is produced by Cousins. Megan Sanchez-Warner (The Real Housewives of Orange County, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) serves as the showrunner, and Jessica Chermayeff, Ana Veselic, and Anne Alexander executive produce. Chermayeff and Veselic also serve as series directors.

Find a breakdown of Freeform’s The Come Up cast, below.

The Come Up, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 13, Freeform

Taofeek Abijako (He/Him)

At 24, he is the youngest designer to have ever shown at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with his fashion line, Head of State. Earlier this year, he was invited to dress two celebrities, Danai Gurira and Evan Mock, at the Met Gala, and he is now branching out into costume design for feature films. Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Taofeek immigrated to Albany, New York, at age 11 after his father, also a fashion designer, won the American visa lottery. Taking nothing for granted, Taofeek launched his first pieces out of his bedroom as a high schooler, deferred all acceptances to fashion schools, and earned a spot on the stage of NYFW and into the pages of Vogue. For Taofeek, fashion is a vehicle for supporting his community. He has spearheaded several initiatives to build schools in Nigeria or support local vendors in Albany and believes he’s on the precipice of becoming the next household name in fashion and beyond.

Fernando Casablancas (He/They)

Brazilian-born Fernando is on the cusp of becoming the modeling world’s next international star. In less than one year of his emergence on the modeling scene, he appeared in campaigns for top brands Balmain, Charlotte Tilbury, Wales Bonner, and Chrome Hearts. During the fashion week season of fall 2021, Fernando took to the catwalk for Balmain and Bottega Veneta, and most recently walked for Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Fernando is breaking the mold as a non-binary talent by modeling both menswear and womenswear. Because of their uniqueness, Fernando was invited to attend the 2022 amFAR Gala in Cannes, an internationally acclaimed event to raise money for AIDS awareness and research. Beyond modeling, Fernando recently wrapped production on their first feature-length film and has been working on DJing and multimedia art projects.

Ebon Trower (She/Her)

A budding entertainer on her way to becoming a multi-hyphenate in the public eye, Ebon is a staple in Brooklyn nightlife as a sought-after party host and fixture of the rave circuit. She most recently threw a party for Pride 2022 and is a member of Nosferatu collective, known for their show-stopping Baroque Ball in Summer 2021. For Ebon, the well-being of the Trans community is paramount. As an active organizer of queer nightlife, she has recently participated in town hall panels to discuss club safety and accountability. Beyond nightlife, Ebon’s modeling career is gaining momentum as she models for the likes of Milk Makeup, Parade, and Ganni.

Claude Shwartz (She/Her)

A Tribeca native, Claude is a true New Yorker. She is a rising actress who studied the practical aesthetics technique at David Mamet’s Atlantic Theater Company, the Meisner technique, and graduated from Tufts in 2020. Claude recently appeared in an off-broadway production at the Tank in February 2022, directed by Alton Alburo. A lover of fashion and a downtown fixture, Claude walked for Batsheva in NYFW Spring/Summer 2022.

Ben Hard (He/Him)

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Ben is quickly making New York his home. A rising performer, he is honing his skills as an actor, comedian, and dancer with his eyes set on a career on the stage. In spring 2022, he starred in Eastine Theater’s adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, did his first stand-up comedy performance at The Broadway Comedy Club, and acted in short films made by friends. Ben can also be found behind the camera, taking street photography in New York and doing live videography and music videos for local musicians.

Sophia Wilson (She/Her)

A photography prodigy who has been behind the camera since age 13. Sophia has shot campaigns for major brands like Google, Nike, Peloton, Converse, Fenty, Instagram, and Pepsi and established publications like Vogue, Elle, New York Magazine, i-D, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Nylon, and more. Sophia shoots analog only and develops and prints all photos by hand in the color darkroom, a highly technical process that imbues her images with a signature look. Continuing to chart her own path, Sophia deferred her senior year at NYU to focus full time on her artistic pursuits and career in true trailblazing Gen-Z fashion. Sophia is committed to changing the face of working photographers by being front and center in rooms that young Black women traditionally have been kept from. She is also pioneering work in the NFT space, including creating the first NFT for Instagram.

