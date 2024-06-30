See 8 Former Disney Channel Leads, Then & Now

We’re quickly catching up to the “future” of Phil of the Future. The Disney Channel comedy turned 20 this month, and costars Raviv Ullman, Amy Bruckner, and Aly Michalka recently reunited for an Instagram pic celebrating two decades’ of friendship.

Ullman, for his part, told E! News recently that he’d “never say no” to a Phil of the Future reboot. “We had such a good time,” he added. “I’m not going to be the one to turn that down.”

While some of Disney Channel’s most famous alums continue their rise in the ranks — think Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus — scroll down to see what Ullman and more of the channel’s 2000s and 2010s leads are up to.