‘Firefly’ Turns 20: Where Are the Stars Now?

In 2002, when Joss Whedon was still a small-screen storyteller in good standing, he had three TV shows on the air at once, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Firefly. The last of those three was an outlier: Firefly was sci-fi, not supernatural; it debuted on Fox, not on The WB; and it lasted for less than one season, while the other two aired for years.

And yet Firefly, a series about a group of smugglers always trying to stay one star system ahead of the authorities, proved just as scrappy as its characters. Though Fox only aired 11 out of 14 produced episodes—and aired them out of order, no less—Firefly has lived on in reruns, DVD and Blu-ray releases, podcasts, and even the big-screen continuation Serenity.

Now, faster than you can say “Kaywinnet Lee Frye,” the 20th anniversary has arrived on September 20. What have the actors done since Firefly left the Fox airwaves? Read on for updates, Browncoats.