‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Premiere: Bode vs. Sleeper in Prison, Plus Sharon & Vince Tension (PHOTOS)

It doesn’t look like it’s going to take long for Bode (Max Thieriot) get into trouble in prison on Fire Country—and by that, we mean encounter his nemesis Sleeper (Grant Harvey).

CBS has released promotional photos from the Season 2 premiere, “Something’s Coming,” airing on February 16, and they offer a look at the two… crossing paths, if we’re going to put it politely. The logline teases that Bode “receives some shocking news.”

We also see his cellmate, Cole (Tye White), who “will become a different perspective for Bode and somebody who’s there to help him in a lot of ways, and it is just sort of a fresh outlook on life and the two of those characters are going to have a lot of fun as well, which people can look forward to,” Thieriot tells TV Insider. “There’s some good banter and BS, smack talking between the two of them, which is always a good time.”

Meanwhile, the station 42 crew will be responding to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to the core. Based on the images, the firefighters are going to have their hands full. But we have to admit: We’re more intrigued by whatever conversation Bode’s parents, Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are having, given the Season 1 left off with the two in a rough place, when she refused to pull strings to get their son out of prison.

“They don’t start off all of a sudden in this great place. We ended them in a little bit of a difficult one, so I think it would be a shame to just forget about that and jump right back in like it’s all rainbows and unicorns and roses and happy and whatever,” says Thieriot.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Something’s Coming,” including a couple behind the scenes of Thieriot.

Fire Country, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 9/8c, CBS