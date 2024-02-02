‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Premiere: Bode vs. Sleeper in Prison, Plus Sharon & Vince Tension (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

It doesn’t look like it’s going to take long for Bode (Max Thieriot) get into trouble in prison on Fire Country—and by that, we mean encounter his nemesis Sleeper (Grant Harvey).

CBS has released promotional photos from the Season 2 premiere, “Something’s Coming,” airing on February 16, and they offer a look at the two… crossing paths, if we’re going to put it politely. The logline teases that Bode “receives some shocking news.”

We also see his cellmate, Cole (Tye White), who “will become a different perspective for Bode and somebody who’s there to help him in a lot of ways, and it is just sort of a fresh outlook on life and the two of those characters are going to have a lot of fun as well, which people can look forward to,” Thieriot tells TV Insider. “There’s some good banter and BS, smack talking between the two of them, which is always a good time.”

Meanwhile, the station 42 crew will be responding to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to the core. Based on the images, the firefighters are going to have their hands full. But we have to admit: We’re more intrigued by whatever conversation Bode’s parents, Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are having, given the Season 1 left off with the two in a rough place, when she refused to pull strings to get their son out of prison.

“They don’t start off all of a sudden in this great place. We ended them in a little bit of a difficult one, so I think it would be a shame to just forget about that and jump right back in like it’s all rainbows and unicorns and roses and happy and whatever,” says Thieriot.

Scroll down to check out the photos from “Something’s Coming,” including a couple behind the scenes of Thieriot.

Fire Country, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 9/8c, CBS

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Bode (Max Thieriot)

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

A gathering of everyone worried about Bode? Probably.

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

Eve (Jules Latimer) leaps to the rescue.

Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

Vince (Billy Burke)

Tye White as Cole and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Meet Cole (Tye White), Bode’s cellmate.

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Who’s on the phone?

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

Jake (Jordan Calloway)

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

That escalated.

Rafael De La Fuente as Diego Moreno and Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

Diego (Rafael De La Fuente) is training Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila).

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

Sharon’s (Diane Farr) got this under control.

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone and Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Eric Milner/CBS

Something tells us this is going to be a tense scene.

Grant Harvey as Sleeper and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Sleeper (Grant Harvey) and Bode

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Grant Harvey as Sleeper — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Bode vs. Sleeper

Max Thieriot behind the scenes — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Max Thieriot behind the scenes

Max Thieriot and Grant Harvey behind the scenes — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Max Thieriot and Grant Harvey behind the scenes

