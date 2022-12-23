Fire Country might have ended its 2022 episodes with Bode (Max Thieriot) in serious danger, but we know he’s going to survive. (After all, his commitment to the CBS drama led to SEAL Team having to write him out, in a tragic way for his character, Clay Spenser.) But we are expecting the aftermath of that cliffhanger to lead to some shake-ups in a couple key relationships in his life.

In fact, the photos CBS released from the winter premiere, “No Good Deed,” airing on January 6, offer a look at who’s going to find Bode as well as what the firefighters are up to.

The fall finale, “Bad Guy,” saw both Chief Vince Leone (Billy Burke) and Captain Manny Perez’s (Kevin Alejandro) firefighters trying to rescue siblings trapped in a car, hanging off a bridge. It understandably caused painful memories to come up for Vince, whose daughter Riley died in a car accident he blames Bode for, and he was insistent they’d save both victims. Manny was distracted with financial problems. After they’d gotten one victim out, Bode, to stop Vince from going in, ended up diving into the car. With the two leaders on the scene not thinking straight, Eve (Jules Latimer) eventually called dispatch and went over their heads to report the situation. Bode got the second victim out … but then the car went over the edge with him in it.

Now, in “No Good Deed,” an internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost. Scroll down for a look at the photos. What will this mean for Bode’s relationships with Vince and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila)?

Fire Country, Winter Premiere, Friday, January 6, 9/8c, CBS