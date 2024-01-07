Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Joins Fugitive Task Force When ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Returns

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Returns: Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Joins Fugitive Task Force (PHOTOS)

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Welcome to the Fugitive Task Force, Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten)!

Her special agent might have spent much of the three-show crossover injured in the hospital overseas, but now VanSanten, who previously recurred on FBI, is moving full-time over to the Most Wanted spinoff. (Don’t worry: She and John Boyd‘s Scola are still very much part of each other’s lives; they welcomed their son in the FBI finale last spring.)

Her series regular debut comes in the February 13 Season 5 premiere, and the photos from the episode show her working alongside the rest of the team. Their first case as a unit? (Alexa Davalos‘ Kristin Gaines will have left between seasons; we’ll have to wait to find out how she’s written out in the premiere itself since there was nothing to suggest she’d be leaving last season.) A mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, and the agents head to Virginia to put the pieces together.

Also in the hour, and teased below, Remy (Dylan McDermott) continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, Corey Marks (JD Martin). Last season saw him dealing with learning that what he thought happened to his late brother wasn’t the truth. And based on the photo of the two of them, things are going to be (at least somewhat) tense.

Something tells us the cases are going to be easier for the FBI agent than his family life this season!

Scroll down for a look at Nina joining the Fugitive Task Force, the team’s investigation, and more.

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, February 13, 10/9c, CBS

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Welcome, Nina (Shantel VanSanten)!

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes)

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Case time!

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Nina

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Nina and Barnes (Roxy Sternberg)

Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
What’s on Ray’s (Edwin Hodge) phone?

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Reaching for their guns?

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Barnes, Remy, and Ray

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
What has Barnes found?

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and JD Martin as Corey Marks — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
Remy and Corey (JD Martin)

