‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 4 Premiere: Barnes Returns & Meets Remy (PHOTOS)

Will Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) be impressed by her new boss, Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), upon rejoining the team in the FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 premiere? Based on the above photo, she isn’t by what he’s wearing (presumably for an undercover operation).

Barnes went on maternity leave right before Remy stepped in as new team leader following Jess LaCroix’s death (Julian McMahon) in the line of duty. And now in “Iron Pipeline,” she’s back, but she “struggles with Remy’s leadership style,” according to CBS. Also in the Season 4 premiere, a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, and the Fugitive Task Force must find a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Plus, Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care.

It looks like Remy’s leather is likely for him going undercover to look into that sale of firearms, and that matches up with what McDermott told TV Insider he wanted to do more of in his first full season on FBI: Most Wanted after joining in Season 3. “I want to see how he evolves as a person. I want to see him put in jeopardy in more situations. I want to see him go undercover. I want to see what drives him, what the adrenaline rush is for Remy,” he said.

Scroll down for a look at “Iron Pipeline” photos, which offer a look at all of that and more.

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS