‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Meet Remy Scott’s Mother & Sister (PHOTOS)

Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) has shared a few bits of information about his family since he joined the FBI: Most Wanted team, but in the April 26 episode, it’s time to put some faces to his loved ones.

Rebecca Brooksher and Catherine Wolf guest star as Remy’s sister, Claire Scott, and mother, Betsy Scott, respectively, in “Whack Job.” (In his first episode, he revealed that he also had a brother, who was murdered, which set him on the path to become an FBI agent.) It will see Remy challenged by what he discovers when he reconnects with his mother in person.

As he told Special Agent Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) in the latest episode, his mom has Alzheimer’s. “I feel guilty I haven’t seen her yet,” he admitted. “I think I’d rather remember her for who she was than to see what she’s become.” She encouraged him to go see his mother. (He recently returned to New York after working with the Vegas Fugitive Task Force.)

McDermott previously discussed this upcoming visit with Remy’s mother, detailing that Remy “will go deep, but at the same time, he can only take so much.” As Remy shared, “I had a scene with [Remy’s] mother, and I noticed at the very end of it again, he bounced back and I loved that quality about him, that he bounces back very quickly from any situation.”

Executive producer David Hudgins has teased an arc for Remy and the team that leads into the finale. “The story with Remy and his brother and [the] upcoming episode with his mother, there’s more to that story that informs Remy,” he said. “There’s also some interactions with other team members that deepens the relationship as they all get to know each other, and then it will make sense — or at least it will reach a crescendo by our season finale.”

Also in “Whack Job,” the team discovers there’s more to a case than meets the eye as they go after the person who killed a man in witness protection. Scroll down for a look at that as well as Remy’s family reunion.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS