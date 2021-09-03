‘FBI,’ ‘Most Wanted’ & ‘International’ Team Up for 3-Part Crossover Premiere (PHOTOS)

Just how big is a case that it requires agents from FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International to solve it? Well, it involves murder, a criminal enterprise, and a teenage girl in trouble overseas.

It all begins on Tuesday, September 21 on FBI with the murder of a young woman on her way home from a lavish yacht party attended by very influential people in the Season 4 premiere, “All That Glitters.” Maggie (Missy Peregrym) brings in Crosby (Most Wanted‘s Kellan Lutz) when it turns out he worked with a murder suspect on several Army operations. Most Wanted‘s Julian McMahon also guests as Jess LaCroix.

That leads into the Most Wanted Season 3 premiere, “Exposed,” and by then, there’s been another murder. The local FBI case leads to a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise. FBI‘s Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki (Omar Adom “OA” Zidan), and Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille) guest.

It concludes with the International series premiere, introducing Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and his Budapest-based FBI fly team — Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed), Andre Raines (Carter Redwood), Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), and Europol’s Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul), along with their “secret weapon,” Tank the Schutzhund dog. Isobel sends them to Croatia to chase down the fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl. It won’t be easy, though: the local authorities are going to be less-than-cooperative. OA continues with the mission overseas to bring the fugitive to justice. FBI‘s Peregrym and Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine) and Most Wanted‘s McMahon and Lutz guest star.

Scroll down for a look at all three episodes.

FBI, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: International, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, CBS