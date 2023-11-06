‘Fargo’: 11 Times the Series Used Comedy Stars

FX‘s dark dramedy anthology Fargo may be known for its complex storytelling format, but it’s also served as a stage for some delightful performances from some fan-favorite comedy actors.

Yes, despite being known more as a drama, Fargo‘s hosted a slew of comedy powerhouses ranging from duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney. As we gear up for Year 5 of the acclaimed series from creator Noah Hawley, we’re taking a look back at the prominent comedic actors who were part of previous ensembles, as well as the star playing a key role in the latest season.

Below, scroll down for a peek at past and present comedy stars who have featured in the Midwestern-set anthology.

Fargo, Year 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)