‘Fargo’: 11 Times the Series Used Comedy Stars

Bob Odenkirk, Jordan Peele, Jean Smart, and more comedy stars who have featured in 'Fargo'
Fargo

FX‘s dark dramedy anthology Fargo may be known for its complex storytelling format, but it’s also served as a stage for some delightful performances from some fan-favorite comedy actors.

Yes, despite being known more as a drama, Fargo‘s hosted a slew of comedy powerhouses ranging from duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney. As we gear up for Year 5 of the acclaimed series from creator Noah Hawley, we’re taking a look back at the prominent comedic actors who were part of previous ensembles, as well as the star playing a key role in the latest season.

Below, scroll down for a peek at past and present comedy stars who have featured in the Midwestern-set anthology.

Fargo, Year 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)

Bob Odenkirk in 'Fargo' Season 1
Bob Odenkirk as Bill Oswalt in Year 1

Sure, he has dramatic talent, as seen in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, but Bob Odenkirk is a comedy star first and foremost, with credits ranging from Mr. Show to The Ben Stiller Show. He plays an integral role in Fargo‘s first year as the chief of police in Bemidji, Minnesota. He plays a slightly antagonistic role opposite Allison Tolman‘s Molly Solverson as she tries to uncover the mystery behind a local murder, as he prefers a hands-off approach for fear of becoming a victim himself.

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in 'Fargo' Season 1
Jordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key as FBI Agents Budge & Pepper in Year 1

The pair, known for their show Key & Peele, appeared together on Fargo as FBI Agents. Leaning into their comedic nature, the duo weren’t too great at their jobs. Tasked with staking out to find Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thornton), they get too distracted on watch out to notice the assassin enter a building and take out more than 20 members of the Fargo Crime Syndicate.

Glenn Howerton in 'Fargo' Season 1
Glenn Howerton as Don Chumph in Year 1

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star played a personal trainer with an intense spray tan and choice goatee in Year 1. Involved in a blackmail scheme, he’s targeted by the malicious Lorne Malvo.

Ted Danson in 'Fargo' Season 2
Ted Danson as Hank Larsson in Year 2

Known best for his roles in shows like Cheers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Good Place, Ted Danson traded in the laughs for a more serious role as Hank Larsson, the Sheriff of Rock County, Minnesota. The grandfather of Molly Solverson, he plays a prominent role in Year 2’s 1979-set story.

Jean Smart in 'Fargo' Season 2
Jean Smart as Floyd Gerhardt in Year 2

The Emmy-winning Jean Smart has been making waves with her role in Max‘s original comedy Hacks and is remembered for her series regular role in Designing Women, but in Fargo, she plays Floyd Gerhardt, the matriarch of the Gerhardt Crime Family in Year 2. She is forced to take a leadership role when her husband falls ill, and her sons fall into chaos.

Nick Offerman in 'Fargo' Season 2
Nick Offerman as Karl Weathers in Year 2

The Parks and Recreation alum, Nick Offerman also features in Year 2 of the anthology, playing Korean War vet and Minnesota lawyer Karl Weathers. Offerman has a ball with the flowery dialogue as he schemes and babbles like a con artist of the highest degree—a far cry from Ron Swanson.

Brad Garrett in 'Fargo' Season 2
Brad Garrett as Joe Bulo in Year 2

This Everybody Loves Raymond vet plays against Robert Barone’s cop role by portraying a mob boss in the FX series. Playing Joe Bulo, he’s the head of the Kansas City Crime Syndicate who prefers a corporate approach to business proceedings.

Rob McElhenney in 'Fargo' Season 3
Rob McElhenney as Officer Oscar Hunt in Year 3

Making a brief appearance in Year 3, Always Sunny‘s McElhenney plays Officer Oscar Hunt, who connects with Carrie Coon‘s Gloria Burgle when she takes a trip to Los Angeles in order to try and learn more about her murdered step-father Ennis Stussy.

Chris Rock in 'Fargo' Season 4
Chris Rock as Loy Cannon in Year 4

Certainly, the show’s most prominent comedy star featured to date, Saturday Night Live vet Chris Rock led Year 4 as crime boss Loy Cannon. Initially operating out of New York City, he moves his family and business out to Kansas City where hijinks ensue.

Lamorne Morris in 'Fargo' Season 5
Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr in Year 5

New Girl star Lamorne Morris is playing North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr in Fargo‘s latest chapter. Typically known for his comedic roles, Morris’ new role is a significant departure from his usual fare.

