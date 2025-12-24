Warning: The following post contains discussions of self-harm and sexual assault.

“Surface Never, Vault Forever!” That’s the Vault-Tec way! Within the world of Fallout, viewers learned that those who dwelled within the vaults believed themselves lucky: saved from the terror of nuclear fallout, their Vault-Tec sanctuaries kept them safe, sound, and snug as a bug in a rug. Little did they know, however, that they were being slowly suffocated by the true monstrosity lurking behind Vault-Tec’s smiling slogans and sealed steel doors.

In the first season, viewers were initially introduced to Vaults 31, 32, and 33 first through their residents, then through their tragedies as the season unfolded. Ultimately, the more sinister reality of a twisted Vault-Tec experiment was revealed: It was designed to breed the “perfect” Vault-Tec executives to rule the post-apocalyptic world. As the series progressed, audiences also learned of additional horrors of the Vaults. None appeared to offer true safety. As revealed in the Season 1 finale, the corporations had their own designs for the people living within their walls, and it wasn’t safety.

With Season 2 underway, countless new horrors await prying eyes inside the forgotten vaults. Fans of the games and devoted lovers of the lore know all too well what Vault-Tec is capable of, but viewers of the series have only begun to scratch the surface. Human experimentation, ritualistic sacrifice, deranged clones, and far worse still lurk behind those sealed doors, with each vault hiding its own carefully engineered nightmare.

Below is a look at a few of the most twisted and evil Vaults ever opened.

