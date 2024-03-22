“The real monsters aren’t under the bed,” reads the tagline on the poster for Netflix‘s upcoming limited series, Eric, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Eric premieres on Thursday, May 30, with all six episodes from Abi Morgan. Along with the premiere date, the streaming service released the aforementioned art as well as photos of Cumberbatch (as Vincent), Gaby Hoffmann (as Cassie), McKinley Belcher III (as Detective Ledroit), and Ivan Howe (as Edgar). Check them out below.

The emotional thriller is set in 1980s New York and follows the desperate search of a father, Vincent, when his nine-year-old son, Edgar, disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent is one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine, and he struggles to cope with the loss of his son, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile. Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.

Eric also stars Dan Fogler and Clarke Peters.

Morgan is creator and writer of the series. Joining Morgan and Cumberbatch as executive producers are Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke, and Lucy Forbes. Forbes is also director. Holly Pullinger serves as producer.

Scroll down to check out episodic photos as well as the poster.

Eric, Limited Series Premiere (six episodes), Thursday, May 30, Netflix