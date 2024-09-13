What the Emmys Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Mariska Hargitay & More (PHOTOS)

Katie Song
Comments
2004 Emmys Red Carpet
Getty Images

Emmys

 More

Arrested Development, The Sopranos, The West Wing, Sex and the City, Frasier the 56th Emmy Awards boasted a murderer’s row of TV favorites among its nominees. As we approach the 2024 Emmys, we’re taking a look back to two decades ago when prestige TV resigned supreme — and its stars made a mark on the red carpet.

The 2004 ceremony honored the hot, new comedy series Arrested Development, which saw its win in the Outstanding Comedy Series category as well as its pilot success in the writing and directing categories. The Sopranos finally saw its claim to the crown prize of the awards show for Outstanding Drama Series, knocking down the four-time defending Aaron Sorkin series The West Wing, which was also the first cable show by HBO to beat out NBC, CBS, and ABC.

This same year, major strides were made for cable network shows and their accreditation in the entertainment industry, with first-time wins in categories such as Drama Supporting Actress (won by Drea de Matteo), Comedy Lead Actress (won by Sarah Jessica Parker), and Comedy Supporting Actress (won by Cynthia Nixon). Not to mention, it was a time when power couples like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were making the awards ceremony must-see TV.

Scroll down to see some of the biggest names that walked the Emmys carpet just 20 years ago, from James Gandolfini to Simon Cowell and Mariska Hargitay.

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford

Cynthia Nixon during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Cynthia Nixon

James Gandolfini during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

James Gandolfini

Sharon Stone during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Sharon Stone

Billy Crystal during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Billy Crystal

Cheryl Hines during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Cheryl Hines

Kim Cattrall during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Kim Cattrall

Al Pacino and Brad Pitt during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Al Pacino and Brad Pitt

Laura Linney during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Laura Linney

Ryan Seacrest during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest

Debra Messing during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Debra Messing

Kristin Davis during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Kristin Davis

Alexandra Hedison and Ellen DeGeneres during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Alexandra Hedison and Ellen DeGeneres

Kiefer Sutherland during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Kiefer Sutherland

Edie Falco during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Edie Falco

John Spencer and guest Patty Mariano during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

John Spencer and Patty Mariano

Robin Weigert during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Robin Weigert

Eric Szmanda during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Eric Szmanda

Taye Diggs during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Taye Diggs

Janel Moloney during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Janel Moloney

William H. Macy during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage
Jane Kaczmarek (left) and Bradley Whitford (right) with guests at 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Jane Kaczmarek and Bradley Whitford with guests

Mariska Hargitay during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Mariska Hargitay

Anne Heche during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Anne Heche

Barbara Walters during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Barbara Walters

Al Reynolds and Star Jones during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Al Reynolds and Star Jones

JC Chasez and Eva Longoria during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

JC Chasez and Eva Longoria

Larry David and wife Laurie David during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Larry David and Laurie David

Carlos Bernard and Sharisse Baker-Bernard during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Carlos Bernard and Sharisse Baker-Bernard

Jorja Fox during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage
Alia Shawkat during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Alia Shawkat

Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas and Billy Bush at the 56th Annual Emmys
George Pimentel/WireImage

Melianoe Griffith, Antonio Banderas and Billy Bush

Simon Cowell during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Simon Cowell

Nancy O'Dell, Star Jones and Al Reynolds during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Nancy O'Dell, Star Jones and Al Reynolds

Dennis Haysbert during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Dennis Haysbert

Matt LeBlanc and wife Melissa McKnight during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Matt LeBlanc and Melissa McKnight

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
George Pimentel/WireImage

Brad Pitt

Emmys

Billy Crystal

Brad Pitt

Bradley Whitford

Cynthia Nixon

Debra Messing

Edie Falco

James Gandolfini

Jennifer Aniston

Kiefer Sutherland

Kim Cattrall

Kristin Davis

Laura Linney

Mariska Hargitay

Ryan Seacrest

Simon Cowell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Goodall and Solange on AGT
1
‘AGT’: Who’s In the Grand Final & Who Got Eliminated?
'Dancing With the Stars' pros absent from show
2
Where Is Lindsay Arnold & Other ‘DWTS’ Pros?
Jesse Lee Soffer in FBI: International - 'A Leader, Not a Tourist'
3
Why Jesse Lee Soffer’s Wes Isn’t the Typical Agent on ‘FBI: International’
The Cast of 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
4
‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Scoop: Soap Casting New Actress After Luna’s Arrest
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office mugshot of Kyle Chrisley
5
Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Speaks Out After Getting Arrested for Aggravated Assault