‘NCIS’ & ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ Star David McCallum Dies at 90

David McCallum, known for his roles as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in NCIS and Illya Kuryakin in the 1960s series The Man From U.N.C.L.E, has passed away at the age of 90.

A statement from NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North (via The Wrap), reads: “For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more.”

“He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke,” Binder and North added. “From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”

David McCallum, born David Keith McCallum, Jr. in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 19, 1933, was renowned for his iconic roles in television and film. He became a household name when he joined the cast of NCIS in 2003 as Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard, a beloved fatherly figure known for his distinctive bow ties and affection for corgis. Earlier this year, his character transitioned from a regular role to a recurring one, taking on the position of an NCIS historian, no longer directly involved in day-to-day investigations.

His early life was steeped in music, as his father, David McCallum, Sr., was a prominent violinist for various orchestras in the United Kingdom, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and his mother was cellist Dorothy Dorman. Initially, McCallum pursued music and studied at the Royal Academy of Music. However, he shifted his focus towards acting, eventually enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. In 1946, he became a member of Actors’ Equity and made his acting debut in a production of “Whom the Gods Love, Die Young,” broadcast on BBC Radio.

In 1961, McCallum made a significant move to the United States, where he landed the role of the Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in the popular series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. This role earned him two Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. He continued to shine in the world of cinema, featuring in notable films like The Greatest Story Ever Told, The Great Escape, Billy Budd, Freud, and A Night to Remember.

During the 1970s, he took the lead in the series The Invisible Man and later appeared in the BBC Mystery! Series Motherlove, as well as in episodes of The Outer Limits, Law & Order, and Sex and the City.

In memory of David McCallum, the family kindly requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation at www.mcsf.org. While there won’t be an immediate memorial service, a celebration of his life will be held later.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum; his sons Paul, Valentine, and Peter; his daughter Sophie; and his eight grandchildren: Julia McCallum, Luca de Sanctis, Iain de Sanctis, Stella McCallum, Gavin McCallum, George McCallum, Alessandro de Sanctis, and Whit McCallum.