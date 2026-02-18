Dark Winds is back on TV and already gearing up for its fifth season with AMC as the ’70s-set noir led by Zahn McClarnon continues the story of his Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn.

Filmed around Santa Fe, New Mexico, primarily in and around Camel Rock Studios, situated on Tesuque land, Dark Winds‘ tight-knit operation is a well-oiled machine, four seasons in, and TV Insider was on location to see it firsthand. Touring around the expansive lot, executive producer Tina Elmo showed TV Insider and other outlets around some key locations, offering intriguing insights into certain sets and how the production makes the most of its time and budget, allowing fans the opportunity to tune into new episodes every year.

Below, we’re sharing some of the behind-the-scenes secrets Elmo revealed alongside other fascinating facts about the production which will pick back up in March 2026 for Season 5.

Dark Winds Season 4

