‘Dancing With the Stars’: Meet Season 29’s Semifinalists 

It’s been a season of highs and lows on Dancing With the Stars, and believe it or not, we’re already heading into the semifinals (on November 16).

Six celebrity-pro couples remain in Season 29 and, of those, three have received a perfect score so far for an individual dance. The ABC competition has already said goodbye to AJ McLean, Chrishell Stause, Jeannie Mai (exited for medical reasons), Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin, and Charles Oakley.

Scroll down to see who’s still competing, and their highest and lowest scores this season (not counting any bonus points awarded).

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC