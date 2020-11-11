‘Dancing With the Stars’: Meet Season 29’s Semifinalists 

It’s been a season of highs and lows on Dancing With the Stars, and believe it or not, we’re already heading into the semifinals (on November 16).

Six celebrity-pro couples remain in Season 29 and, of those, three have received a perfect score so far for an individual dance. The ABC competition has already said goodbye to AJ McLean, Chrishell Stause, Jeannie Mai (exited for medical reasons), Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin, and Charles Oakley.

Scroll down to see who’s still competing, and their highest and lowest scores this season (not counting any bonus points awarded).

Dancing With the Stars - Season 29 - Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev
ABC/Eric McCandless

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev

Highest Score: 30 (Week 9, Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears)

Lowest Score: 20 (Week 1, Cha Cha to “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga)

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 - Jenna Johnson and Nev Schulman
ABC/Eric McCandless

Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson

Highest Score: 30 (Week 7, Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78)

Lowest Score: 20 (Week 1, Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Michael Buble)

Dancing With the Stars - Season 29 - Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart
ABC/Eric McCandless

Johnny Weir & Britt Stewart

Highest Score: 30 (Week 9, Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse)

Lowest Score: 18 (Week 1, Cha Cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls, and Week 2, Tango to “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga)

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Skai Jackson Alan Bersten
ABC/Eric McCandless

Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten

Highest Score: 28 (Week 4, Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend)

Lowest Score: 15 (Week 2, Samba to “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo)

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber on Dancing With the Stars - Season 29
ABC/Eric McCandless

Justina Machado & Sasha Farber

Highest Score: 27 (Week 6, Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel, and Week 8, Samba to “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes)

Lowest Score: 19 (Week 3, Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” by Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, and The Pearly Chorus from the movie “Mary Poppins”)

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 - Nelly and Daniella Karagach
ABC/Eric McCandless

Nelly & Daniella Karagach

Highest Score: 27 (Week 7, Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd)

Lowest Score: 16 (Week 1, Salsa to “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly)

