Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet Arrivals: Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan & More (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Awards season has officially begun, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out to celebrate the past year’s biggest TV shows and movies.

Chelsea Handler returns to host the Critics Choice Awards for her fourth consecutive year on Sunday, January 4. “Kicking off the year with the Critics Choice Awards feels right — nothing says ‘new beginnings’ like a room full of critics ready to tell you how you did last year,” she said in a statement about the awards ceremony, which is held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Leading this year’s TV nominees is the Netflix miniseries Adolescence with a total of six, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Owen Cooper, and more.

Nobody Wants This comes in second for the most TV nods, with five, followed by All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat, and The Pitt, each with four.

On the movies side, Sinners leads the nominations pack with a total of 17, followed by One Battle After Another with 14 and Frankenstein and Hamnet with 11 each.

Scroll down to see which stars walked the red carpet before winning big at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Critics Choice Awards 2026, January 4, 7/6c, USA Network and E!

Timothy Simons attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Timothy Simons

Justine Lupe attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matei Horvath/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Alexander Skarsgård attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård

Diego Luna attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diego Luna

Jessica Williams attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Williams

Sarah Shahi attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Sarah Shahi

Teyana Taylor attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Alicia Silverstone attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

Jacob Elordi attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michelle Randolph attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Michelle Randolph

Tom Pelphrey attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tom Pelphrey

Ali Larter attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ali Larter

Seth Rogen attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Ted Danson attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ted Danson

Mary Steenburgen attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen

Jessica Biel attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

Leighton Meester attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Leighton Meester

Adam Brody attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Adam Brody

Sterling K. Brown attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Sterling K. Brown

Noah Schnapp attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ariana Grande

Elle Fanning attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Natasha Lyonne attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Natasha Lyonne

Kristen Bell attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kristen Bell

Ethan Hawke attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ethan Hawke

Marcello Hernández attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Marcello Hernández

Adam Scott attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Adam Scott

Brian Tyree Henry attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Brian Tyree Henry

Matthew Rhys attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Keri Russell

Stellan Skarsgård attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Stellan Skarsgård

Amanda Seyfried attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Amanda Seyfried

Justin Hartley attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley

Joel Edgerton attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Joel Edgerton

Ego Nwodim attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ego Nwodim

Leo Woodall attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Leo Woodall

Rose Byrne attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Rose Byrne

Kathy Bates attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kathy Bates

Jessie Buckley attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jessie Buckley

Benicio del Toro attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Benicio del Toro

Charlie Hunnam attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Charlie Hunnam

William H. Macy attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

William H. Macy

Paul Mescal attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Paul Mescal

Skye P. Marshall attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Skye P. Marshall

Katherine LaNasa attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Katherine LaNasa

Quinta Brunson attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Quinta Brunson

Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ginnifer Goodwin

Ramy Youssef attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ramy Youssef

Kaley Cuoco attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Kaley Cuoco

Michael Angarano attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Michael Angarano

Michael Peña attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Michael Peña

Odessa A'zion attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Odessa A'zion

Patrick Ball attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Patrick Ball

William Stanford Davis attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

William Stanford Davis

Patricia Arquette attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Patricia Arquette

Lee Byung-hun attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Lee Byung-hun

Oscar Nuñez attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Oscar Nuñez

Rose McIver attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Rose McIver

Erin Doherty attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Erin Doherty

Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Hannah Einbinder

Denée Benton attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Denée Benton

Owen Cooper attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Owen Cooper

Jackie Tohn attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jackie Tohn

