Awards season has officially begun, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out to celebrate the past year’s biggest TV shows and movies.

Chelsea Handler returns to host the Critics Choice Awards for her fourth consecutive year on Sunday, January 4. “Kicking off the year with the Critics Choice Awards feels right — nothing says ‘new beginnings’ like a room full of critics ready to tell you how you did last year,” she said in a statement about the awards ceremony, which is held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Leading this year’s TV nominees is the Netflix miniseries Adolescence with a total of six, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Owen Cooper, and more.

Nobody Wants This comes in second for the most TV nods, with five, followed by All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat, and The Pitt, each with four.

On the movies side, Sinners leads the nominations pack with a total of 17, followed by One Battle After Another with 14 and Frankenstein and Hamnet with 11 each.

Critics Choice Awards 2026, January 4, 7/6c, USA Network and E!