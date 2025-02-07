Critics Choice Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: Sarah Michelle Gellar & More (PHOTOS)

Jeff Goldblum attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California and SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California and SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Lamorne Morris attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

All the stars are out tonight! February is a big month in the awards show circuit, and the Critics Choice Awards surely are one to remember. With Chelsea Handler coming back to host for another round, the 30th edition is in good hands.

The stars stepped out for the red carpet on February 7 in the first major awards show carpet since the California wildfires. Originally scheduled on January 12, the Critics Choice Awards were rescheduled twice after the series of wildfires broke out in Southern California. Now, almost a month later, the prestigious night will celebrate the best of the best. Held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Wicked and Conclave arrived with the most nominations — but will they go home with the gold?

Scroll down below to see all the best looks from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Nicole Kidman attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Kristen Bell attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kristen Bell

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Sam Reid attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sam Reid

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Naomi Watts attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Naomi Watts

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Leighton Meester attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Leighton Meester

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Jon M. Chu attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jon M. Chu

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Jesse Williams attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jesse Williams

Jennifer Grey attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Harvey Guillén attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Harvey Guillen

Colman Domingo attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Adam Brody attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Adam Brody

Angelina Jolie attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Ariana Grande attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Demi Moore attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Demi Moore

Michael Urie attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Michael Urie

Hannah Einbinder attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Janelle James attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Janelle James

Jodie Foster attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Maren Morris attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Maren Morris

Margaret Qualley attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Matt Bomer attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Michelle Yeoh attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Monica Barbaro attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Natasha Lyonne attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Orlando Bloom attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

Caitriona Balfe attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe

Keri Russell attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Keri Russell

Jessica Gunning attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jessica Gunning

Adrien Brody attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Mark-Paul Gosselaar attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Marisa Abela attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Marisa Abela

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Kate Hudson attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Dakota Fanning attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Colin Farrell attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Colin Farrell

Bowen Yang attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Andrew Scott attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Allison Tolman attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Allison Tolman

Jesse Eisenberg attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Delainey Hayles attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Delainey Hayles

Cynthia Erivo attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

William Stanford Davis attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Wendi McLendon-Covey attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Wendi McLendon

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Randall Park attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Randall Park

Kathryn Hahn attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Jimmy O. Yang attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jimmy O. Yang

Ewan McGregor attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ewan McGregor

David Harbour attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

David Harbour

Chris Perfetti attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Chelsea Handler attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Chase Stokes attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chase Stokes

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Zoe Saldana attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Lamorne Morris attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lamorne Morris

Joey King attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Joey King

Erin Foster attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Erin Foster

Ella Hunt attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ella Hunt

Myha'la Herrold attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Myha'la Herrold

Michael Emerson attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael Emerson

Melissa Rauch attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Melissa Rauch

Jeff Goldblum attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Jackie Tohn attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

Ethan Slater attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ethan Slater

