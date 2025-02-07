All the stars are out tonight! February is a big month in the awards show circuit, and the Critics Choice Awards surely are one to remember. With Chelsea Handler coming back to host for another round, the 30th edition is in good hands.

The stars stepped out for the red carpet on February 7 in the first major awards show carpet since the California wildfires. Originally scheduled on January 12, the Critics Choice Awards were rescheduled twice after the series of wildfires broke out in Southern California. Now, almost a month later, the prestigious night will celebrate the best of the best. Held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Wicked and Conclave arrived with the most nominations — but will they go home with the gold?

Scroll down below to see all the best looks from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.