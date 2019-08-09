David Tennant & Hayley Atwell’s Netflix Series ‘Criminal’ Gets Release Date (PHOTOS)

What do the investigators observing think of this interview?

What does he know about this girl?

The police on one side of the glass, the suspect on the other

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are facing the inside of a police interview suite this fall.

The actors are part of the cast of Netflix’s new police interrogation drama, Criminal, and the streaming service announced Friday that the 12 episodes, each 45 minutes long, will premiere on Friday, September 20. There will be three episodes each, set in France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K.

Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, and Shubham Saraf star, while Tennant, Atwell, Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey guest star in the episodes in the U.K.

And while Atwell and Tennant both have experience playing characters on the right side of the law — on Agent Carter and Broadchurch, respectively, it looks like they’re now on the other side of the interrogation room table. Click through the gallery above to see first look photos of Tennant, Atwell, and more in this new Netflix series.

Criminal, Series Premiere, Friday, September 20, Netflix