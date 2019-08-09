David Tennant & Hayley Atwell’s Netflix Series ‘Criminal’ Gets Release Date (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Criminal Netflix
Netflix
01749_CRIMINAL_UK_03
Netflix

They have questions

01796_CRIMINAL_UK_03
Netflix

Did he do it?

01943_CRIMINAL_UK_03
Netflix

Who’s in the photos?

01876_CRIMINAL_UK_03
Netflix

The detectives on the case

01960_CRIMINAL_UK_03
Netflix

The police on one side of the glass, the suspect on the other

02499_CRIMINAL_UK_01
Netflix

What does he know about this girl?

04040_CRIMINAL_UK_01
Netflix

Does he look guilty?

03153_CRIMINAL_UK_01
Netflix

What’s in the files?

04033_CRIMINAL_UK_01_R
Netflix

Providing a defense?

02574_CRIMINAL_UK_01
Netflix

A closer look at a victim?

03218_CRIMINAL_UK_01
Netflix

Did he do it?

EBg63O5W4AEesY5
Netflix

What’s on the screen?

00245_CRIMINAL_UK_02-1_R
Netflix

What do the investigators observing think of this interview?

EBg63OxWwAI5G-R
Netflix

Is she guilty?

1 of

David Tennant and Hayley Atwell are facing the inside of a police interview suite this fall.

The actors are part of the cast of Netflix’s new police interrogation drama, Criminal, and the streaming service announced Friday that the 12 episodes, each 45 minutes long, will premiere on Friday, September 20. There will be three episodes each, set in France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K.

Nicholas Pinnock, Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall, and Shubham Saraf star, while Tennant, Atwell, Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey guest star in the episodes in the U.K.

And while Atwell and Tennant both have experience playing characters on the right side of the law — on Agent Carter and Broadchurch, respectively, it looks like they’re now on the other side of the interrogation room table. Click through the gallery above to see first look photos of Tennant, Atwell, and more in this new Netflix series.

Criminal, Series Premiere, Friday, September 20, Netflix

Criminal

David Tennant

Hayley Atwell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Steve Burton in General Hospital
1
Steve Burton Teases Emotional Return to ‘GH’ as Jason Morgan
Tom Selleck and Will Estes in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14
2
How ‘Blue Bloods’ Will ‘Go Out With a Bang’
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
3
Are Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still Together? Ex-‘GMA3’ Pair Talk Rough Patch
Mo Rocca, Lisa Ann Walter, and Katie Nolan on Celebrity Jeopardy finale
4
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Crowns Winner — But Did ABC Spoil the Finale?
Tamara Tunie as Melinda Warner in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' - Season 4, Episode 2
5
Tamara Tunie Talks Reunion With Christopher Meloni on ‘Law & Order: OC’