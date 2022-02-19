10 TV Stars Who Went Dark for ‘Criminal Minds’

The long-running CBS procedural Criminal Minds had been off for only a year (and exactly one year) in February 2021 when fans learned a revival series was in the works at Paramount+. And now, after a year of relative radio silence about the project, we now know that the Criminal Minds continuation is “alive and well” at the streaming service.

So now we’re contemplating who could return—and, for that matter, who appeared in the original. Regular viewers likely remember that James Van Der Beek and Aubrey Plaza played “unsubs” on the show, and they weren’t the only small-screen stars to do so. Scroll down to see how 10 other television actors, many of them known for lighthearted roles, took a dark turn for Criminal Minds guest spots.