‘Law & Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim as Lt. Van Buren’s Successor

Camryn Manheim is returning to Law & Order, once again playing a different character (as she did when she guest starred during its original run in Seasons 1, 3, and 4).

Now, she’s going to be a series regular on the revival (for the 21st season of the drama, which first premiered in 1990), Deadline reports. Manheim is playing Lt. Kate Dixon, who is Lt. Anita Van Buren’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) successor. Merkerson joined the original run in its fourth season and starred through its then series finale. She won’t be returning due to her series regular role on Chicago Med (which, due to One Chicago’s crossovers with SVU, is in the same universe).

Anthony Anderson, however, is returning as Detective Kevin Bernard. In addition to Manheim, new cast members include Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective and Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney.

In its 21st season, Law & Order will continue its classic bifurcated format as was seen in its original run, examining “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” It will join SVU and Organized Crime for a complete Law & Order night on Thursdays after the Olympics on NBC, beginning on February 24 at 8/7c.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Rick Eid serves as writer and showrunner and executive produces with Dick Wolf, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.

Manheim’s TV credits also include Big Shot, Stumptown, Person of Interest, and The Practice.

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, 8/7c, NBC