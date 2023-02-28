‘Friends’ Reunion as Courteney Cox Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Friends

 More

Courteney Cox had her friends by her side on Monday, February 27, when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Scream actress was joined by her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as her boyfriend Johnny McDaid, daughter Coco Arquette, and longtime friend Laura Dern. The event saw Cox fighting back the tears as she talked about never giving up on her dreams despite early setbacks in her career.

Cox recalled how she was down to her last few dollars before she got her break and remembered her father calling her and encouraging her to come back home to Alabama to work in sales.

“The next day I got Family Ties,” she said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “This will make me cry because I do love my dad, but I just want to say that I know he’s really proud of me, and it does look like I’m here to stay.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Kudrow told Cox, “We just want to say that we’re deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

Aniston added, “Watching you onscreen and just in life in general, you’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile, and thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you. We love you. You’re sisters from another mister, and we love you.”

Dern, who revealed she first met Cox on a plane where they became instant “sisters,” said, “If you’re lucky enough to know her, you learn that she can’t help herself. She has to be honest about who she is, about how she sees the world and, frankly, about what she sees in us. It’s not always easy but she makes you better by knowing her, by working with her and if you’re really fortunate, you get to love her.”

Check out some of the best photos from the event below.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cox poses with her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Laura Dern gives a heartwarming speech for her longtime pal.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cox celebrates the occasion with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette came out to support her mother.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow share touching stories about their close friend and co-star.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cox poses with her plaque alongside her closest showbiz pals.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aniston and Arquette sit together and listen as Cox accepts her star.

Courteney Cox Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Friends trio take a snap with Cox’s newly minted star.

